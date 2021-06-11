Woman dove into San Rafael Bay to evade arrest following alleged assault, police say

A Bay Area woman was arrested Monday on charges of robbery and assault — but not before she dove into the San Rafael Bay to evade arrest by local police.

Julianne Riebeling, 51, was reportedly seen at Andy's Local Market in San Rafael Monday afternoon punching an employee and hitting them with a bottle of alcohol. She fled before authorities with the Marin County Sheriff's Office arrived, according to a press release from San Rafael police.

About a half-hour later, she allegedly returned with a hammer and threatened to hit the same employee, but again fled the scene before San Rafael police arrived.

Riebeling ran to San Pedro Cove, a gated community, and hopped through residents' backyards before making her way to the shoreline of San Rafael Bay, police said. San Rafael police set up a perimeter around San Rafael Bay, where they said they saw her swimming deeper into the bay to avoid arrest. She was later spotted on West Marin Island, just off the bay.

After refusing to comply with police, the suspect "surrendered peacefully and was taken into custody."

Riebeling was transported by a CHP helicopter to shore and was hospitalized for her injuries. She was taken to Marin County Jail after being discharged from the hospital. According to jail records, she is an independent contractor.

Riebeling's next court date is June 29 for a preliminary hearing.