Woman injured in crash that closed Occidental Road

A 22-year-old Sebastopol woman suffered major injuries in a Tuesday crash that prompted the closure of Occidental Road for nearly an hour, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The three-vehicle crash occurred at 3:30 p.m. in an unincorporated area near Sebastopol, just east of Kimes Road, and closed the roadway in both directions.

The woman, driving a Jeep Wrangler, attempted an “unsafe pass” of other vehicles just east of Hall Road, lost control and flipped the vehicle, according to the CHP’s Santa Rosa office.

She was taken to Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital in Santa Rosa with undisclosed major injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

CHP is not releasing her name, but said there was no evidence that drugs or alcohol contributed to the crash and no charges will be filed.

The drivers of the other two vehicles were not injured, the CHP said.