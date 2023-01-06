Woman's body found amid recycling by Recology in Samoa

On Thursday morning a woman's body was found in Samoa, the Eureka Police confirmed Thursday afternoon.

"A deceased female was located amongst recycling that had been transferred to the Samoa Resource Recovery Center on Vance Avenue by a Recology truck," Eureka Police spokeswoman Brittany Powell said in an email. "Based on the pickup route, it is believed the female had been picked up from within the city limits of Eureka."

The Eureka Police Department was called to the scene and identified a deceased adult woman. The Humboldt County Coroner's Office is working to contact the next of kin.

"An autopsy will be scheduled to aid in further investigation," Powell told the Times-Standard.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the department at 707-441-4215.