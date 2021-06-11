Subscribe

Woman's body found floating off Pacifica

ASSOCIATED PRESS
June 11, 2021, 12:30PM

PACIFICA — The body of a woman that had been in the water “for some time” washed ashore in Pacifica, police said.

Officials responded Thursday to a call of a body floating face down and pulled the body from the water at the west end of Pedro Point, the Pacifica Police Department said in a statement.

The woman, who was fully clothed, was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.

Police and officials with the San Mateo County Coroner’s Office are investigating the woman's death and are asking for anyone with information to contact them. She has not been identified.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette