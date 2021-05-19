‘Women In Conversation’ registering for next session

The next “Women in Conversation at Home,” sponsored by The Press Democrat, will be all about “Finding Your Calm” and will be available May 20 at 7 p.m.

The third in a series of free video sessions will focus on three Sonoma County women and their stories about how they have been able to use their extra time during the pandemic at home to rediscover old hobbies and create new skills. Registration is ongoing.

The segment will be hosted by Bianca Broos, a local business strategist and adviser. Broos, who says on her Facebook page that she is “most passionate working with small businesses on their next good decision with their business, life and brand,” says she can’t wait to learn about the three local women.

The evening will feature Michelle Promyotin, a technical recruiter and lead stylist of a concierge wedding hairstyling company. With many weddings on hold, she turned to cooking and learning how to play the ukulele to expand her creative outlets. She recently began doing a live cooking stream with her husband.

Another panelist, Samantha Paull, is a busy mom who owns an event planning business. She has taken to baking sourdough bread for family, friends and colleagues.

They will be joined by Peggy Grills, who lost her home in the Tubbs fire. With two slabs of concrete poured in the backyard of her rebuilt house and rocks, she has designed a water feature for birds to enjoy.

Those interested may register at socowomenevents.com/programs.

You can reach Staff Writer Kathleen Coates at kathleen.coates@pressdemocrat.com.