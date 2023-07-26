Women on Cloverdale roller derby team strap on skates and hit streets every week

In 2007, Sonoma County Roller Derby developed a league of skaters and volunteers that worked together to bring roller derby to the North Bay. The teams include Sonoma County All-Stars, NorCal Growlers, Wine Country Wreckers, and North Bay Bruisers who represent the county in games against teams from around the world.

Most folks in Cloverdale know 47-year-old Monique “MoE” Hernandez-Evans as the hard-working co-owner of MoE’s Eagles Nest Deli, but may not know her roller derby persona, Ms. Kitty MAULHer.

Growing up in Petaluma, most of her friends enjoyed hanging out at the Phoenix Theater and dabbling in what she describes as “minor offensive teenage trouble.”

Hernandez-Evans, on the other hand, was happiest when she was roller skating at Cal Skate in Rohnert Park. Her grandmother often talked about her own love of skating and her fascination with roller derby, while fondly recalling skating dates with her dad as a youngster.

Shortly after she and her family moved to Cloverdale in 2021, Hernandez-Evans returned to school, earning an associate’s degree in science from Santa Rosa Junior College and a bachelor's in psychology from Sonoma State University.

For more than a decade, she led youth-oriented programs at Circuit Rider Productions, North Bay Conservation Corps and Social Advocates for Youth. Currently, she works with students at Cloverdale High School, helping them research careers and connecting them with job shadows and placements within the community to gain work experience.

“Last school year, 19 students from C.H.S (Cloverdale High School) were connected with job opportunities, work experience and job shadows,” she said.

Roller derby added to bucket list

While in college, Hernandez-Evans and a friend decided to create their bucket lists, with each picking one thing to start working on right away. Her friend chose getting a motorcycle license and buying a motorcycle. Believing the sport no longer existed, she half-jokingly said she would like to check out roller derby.

Much to her surprise, far from being extinct like she thought, there was actually a roller derby resurgence with a new league formed just two years prior.

She attended a newbie night in 2009 and drove nearly an hour to a practice on St. Patrick’s Day in Cloverdale. Unfortunately, instead of skaters, she found a note on the door saying they skipped practice to drink at the local bar.

Undeterred, she continued returning weekly, successfully qualifying for the Sonoma County Roller Derby team at the end of September and then practicing scrimmages in a tournament called Red Red in December.

After earning a spot on the team, Hernandez-Evans bought her first pair of roller skates at the age of 35. It was almost like a rite of passage since owning her own had never been an option when she was growing up.

Her first official bout was for a combined Sonoma County Roller Derby and Mendo Roller Derby team on March 5, 2010. It was at that point she knew she was hooked.

“I loved the physical exertion, pushing yourself to the edge, dreaming about something and then finally achieving it with your body,” Hernandez-Evans said. “I loved the comradery of it all. I loved making enemies on the track and becoming best friends at the bar.”

She also loved traveling to far off places to play derby with another team and has traveled all over the West Coast and Southwest, including twice to Hawaii. In 2013, the team played their first USA Roller Derby game and won third place in the United States.

Pivoting roles in the league

From 2011-2018, she skated for Resurrection Roller Derby in Rohnert Park and served stints on their board as director of media, secretary and president.

On top of roller derby, Hernandez-Evans was working 50 to 60 hours a week for a nonprofit in Santa Rosa. She also took a weekend job at the Eagles Nest Deli & Grill to make extra money for a home bathroom remodel. Before the remodel was completed, she found out the deli was for sale. At first, she considered finding a different part time job. Then, she reconsidered.

Since she and her husband, Jeff, both like to cook and have more than 10 years’ restaurant experience between them, they started researching ways to buy the business. Their efforts paid off and escrow closed in August 2017.

“We relished the idea to stay local as the two youngest of our three children were in high school and college. It would also be the first time in more than 15 years we could stay local,” she said.

Once they owned the deli, she retired as a skater and switched to announcing events until March 2020 when COVID-19 hit.

“It took a toll on all leagues across the United States, including ours,” she said of the difficult time. “As a result, Sonoma County Roller Derby and Resurrection Roller Derby recently voted to merge leagues. We will have a new name in 2024 but still skate under Sonoma County Roller Derby this season.”

Hernandez-Evans started attending practices with Sonoma County Roller Derby again in 2022, but says it has been a difficult road to get back into shape to train with them in 2023.