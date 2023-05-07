Despite their popularity with dog-lovers, these breeds have never won the coveted ‘Best In Show“ title at New York’s Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. According the American Kennel Club, Dachshunds, Shih Tzus, Giant and Miniature Schnauzers, Chihuahuas, Great Danes, Rottweilers, Golden Retrievers, and Labrador Retrievers are still waiting to win the competition’s premier category.

On Monday and Tuesday, Best of Breed winners will advance to compete within 1 of 7 groups: Hound, Toy, Non-Sporting, Herding, Sporting, Working, and Terrier. From there, the winners compete for ‘Best In Show’ on Tuesday.

Here’s how you can watch the 147th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. More questions? Check out the Westminster’s 2023 digital program.

MONDAY, MAY 8, 2023

Breed Judging- Hound, Toy, Non-Sporting and Herding breeds

8:00am – 4:30pm

Preliminaries on FS2, FOX NOW App, and FOX Sports App

Group Judging- Hound, Toy, Non-Sporting, and Herding Groups

7:30pm – 11:00pm

Available to watch on FS1, FOX NOW App, and FOX Sports App

TUESDAY, MAY 9, 2023

Breed Judging- Sporting, Working and Terrier breeds

8:00am – 4:30pm

Preliminaries live on FS2, FOX NOW App, and FOX Sports App

Group Judging- Sporting, Working, and Terrier Groups

7:30pm – 9:00pm

Available to watch on FS1, FOX NOW App, and FOX Sports App

Best in Show

9:00pm –11:00pm