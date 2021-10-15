Wrong-way crash on Highway 101 in Rohnert Park leaves 1 with life-threatening injuries

A crash involving a wrong-way driver on southbound Highway 101 in Rohnert Park left another driver with life-threatening injuries early Friday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash, first reported around 4:45 a.m, happened north of the Golf Course Drive offramp, said CHP Officer David deRutte, public information officer.

A male driver, whose name has not been released, was believed to have driven the wrong way up the offramp toward the highway and entered traffic heading north in the rightmost southbound lane.

California Highway Patrol issued a SIG alert by 5 a.m., which closed that lane and the Golf Course Drive offramp. The left two lanes remained open, though traffic was significantly slowed until CHP lifted the closure at 7:20 a.m.

The wrong-way driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of intoxicants, deRutte said, though the exact intoxicant was not yet known. He was in CHP custody hours after the crash.

The other driver, however, needed to be extricated from his vehicle and was in critical condition, deRutte said. He was transported to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital by ambulance.

This story will be updated.

You can reach Staff Writer Kaylee Tornay at 707-521-5250 or kaylee.tornay@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @ka_tornay.