Yosemite National Park's annual firefall returns soon. If you want to see it, there's a catch

Photographers and spectators from all over the world are eagerly anticipating one of Yosemite National Park's most dazzling spectacles of the year, and this time, no reservations are needed.

The Yosemite firefall — a natural phenomenon that causes the light from the setting sun to reflect off Horsetail Fall, making the water appear as if it's glowing in vibrant, fire-like hues — occurs for about two weeks every February, if the circumstances are just right. This year, the expected dates for viewing the firefall are between Feb. 10 and 28, according to the National Park Service's website.

That said, a few new restrictions will be in place from noon to 7 p.m. during that window due to the popularity of the phenomenon, which has caused crowding and environmental damage in recent years. Visitors will be encouraged to park in the lot just west of Yosemite Valley Lodge, which is about 1.5 miles from the viewing area for the waterfall that cascades over the eastern edge of El Capitan in Yosemite Valley. Alternatively, parking will be available at Yosemite Village and Curry Village, and a free shuttle will also be on site to transport guests to the viewing area.

Southside Drive will still be open to vehicles, but parking, stopping and unloading passengers is prohibited. The area between the Sentinel Beach and Cathedral Beach picnic areas will be closed to all entry. On particularly busy weekends, Northside Drive may close entirely after sunset, the National Park Service's website warned.

Guests will be required to wear masks and are encouraged to bring along warm clothes as well as headlights and flashlights.

Last February, SFGATE's parks editor ventured out to Yosemite to witness the firefall — a voyage that ultimately proved to be eventful, yet was unsuccessful. But after an atmospheric river drenched the area later that October, the phenomenon returned for about 15 minutes, much to the delight of a few witnesses.

"I know it's rare and supposedly only occurs in February, so seeing it in October was more than a miracle," photographer Edgar Le wrote in a message to SFGATE at the time. "I couldn't imagine how lucky I was to be there at the exact time and location."

For more information on the firefall and a map of available parking areas, visit the National Park Service's website.

SFGATE parks editor Ashley Harrell and associate news editor Joshua Bote contributed to this report.