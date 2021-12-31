Yuki tribal members: UC Hastings proceeding on name change ‘without our voices’

“Because of the massacres, our population was decimated so much that our tribe became the minority in our own land,” said Deb Hutt, a Yuki tribal member.

After Hastings massacres in the 1860s, tribes from all over the region were forced to march into the valley where the Yuki resided. This spread withering resources thin, such as elk, salmon and farmland and pushed rival tribes together, according to Madley.

H.L. Hall, who managed Hastings’s ranches neighboring the reservation said: “All the squaw were killed because they refused to go further.” And the “infants were put out of their misery.” A 10-year-old girl was killed for “stubbornness.”

A stockman, Walter Jarboe, then led a group of white settlers known as the “Eel River Rangers” who slaughtered more than 400 Indians and took 600 prisoners, according to the Daily Alta California, a 19th-century San Francisco newspaper. They billed California $11,143.

Unsatisfied with this answer, Weller commissioned state militia captain F.F. Flint to conduct a second investigation. Flint recommended organizing volunteers to fight the Yuki.

“ (State legislators) knew this was a very dark, unusual operation,” Madley said in an interview with The Press Democrat. “Even in the context, this was a particularly bloody and public mass killing campaign.”

After the killings were made public in the state’s newspapers, the governor conducted an investigation. Johnson reported to Weller that the Yuki Indians have not been at war with the whites and in fact, the whites had engaged in a “relentless war of extermination.”

Meanwhile ranchers, vigilantes and wealthy landowners were drawing up a petition, requesting militia support against the Yuki tribe. The petition asked for reimbursement funds. Serranus Hastings, former California Supreme Court justice and wealthy ranch owner, would later give the petition to California Gov. John B. Weller.

But without the legal capacity to protect Indians, arrest whites, or confront them for their murder, no one in the Army could do anything even if they wanted to.

“The whites have engaged in a relentless war of extermination against the Yuk(i)s,” U.S. Army Major Edward Johnson said, according to Madley’s book. “They have ruthlessly massacred men, women and children.”

By 1846 there were about 260 Yuki left, wrote UCLA professor and leading historian Ben Madley in his book “an American Genocide: The United States and the California Indian Catastrophe.”

Before the settlers came, Yuki people traditionally fished for salmon in the Eel River, hunted deer and gathered acorns. Most traditions, language and art forms from their original way of life have been lost. However, many still live in the Round Valley with five other tribes that were rounded up and forced into the valley in the 1860s.

They now occupy the Round Valley Indian Reservation, a federally recognized Indian reservation that covers 23,212 acres primarily in northern Mendocino County, including 405 acres in the town of Covelo. According to the 2020 U.S. Census, 454 people live on the reservation.

The Yuki tribe, who had originally lived in and around Round Valley, was first documented at 20,000 people in 1854.

When UC Hastings College of the Law officials announced their decision to rid its namesake from its name in October, it was billed as a grand gesture of reconciliation.

Hundreds of Native Americans were slaughtered and forced from their land under orders from Serranus Hastings, a wealthy rancher and California’s first state Supreme Court justice.

Now their descendants would, at long last, receive justice.

But for members of the tribe that suffered the most under Hastings’ brutal hand, the law school’s gesture not only missed the point, it was an insult.

That tribe is known as the Yuki. It is a name that was hung on them by another tribe, and it means “enemy” in the other tribe’s language.

It is just one of a string of indignities and injustices the Yuki have faced since white settlers came to their valley in northern Mendocino County in 1854.

The latest slight came when they felt shut out of the first stages of the law school’s reconciliation process, which has been taking place since 2017 against the backdrop of a complex maze of intertribal relationships.

Those relationships date to the 1860s, when tribes from across the region were rounded up and forced onto Yuki land, making them minorities in their own homeland.

The tribes were eventually lumped into the Round Valley Indian Tribes, a federally recognized confederation that includes the Yuki as members but does not give them an individual voice as a tribe.

Now, several years into the reconciliation process, university officials have made efforts to include the Yuki, but many members say they still are being left out by both the school and the larger tribal organization.

And while the Yuki support the proposed name change to UC San Francisco College of the Law, what they really want is cultural restoration, education opportunities for their youth, political representation and recognition that they were there first, that their ancestors were the ones who died at the hands of the state.

The Hastings controversy comes as the nation grapples with recognition and reconciliation for the harm committed against Native American tribes during 400 years of colonization.

Across the country, landmarks and businesses have been renamed. In October, the former Squaw Valley ski resort was renamed Palisades Tahoe to eliminate a slur used against Native women. Professional sports teams in Washington, D.C. and Cleveland have recently bowed to years of pressure to change their names, and Land O’Lakes butter removed the long-standing image of an Indian maiden from its packaging.

Officials at Hastings, a prestigious San Francisco law school that includes Vice President Kamala Harris as an alumna, sought their own reckoning with their name.

But in their quest to right historic wrongs, they talked to the wrong tribes, and missed the point, Yuki members say.

“We are real,” said Edwina Lincoln, a Yuki woman. “We are here. We want to be recognized.”

Edwina Lincoln, a member of the Yuki tribe in Covelo, Calif., on Tuesday, November 30, 2021. (Beth Schlanker/The Press Democrat)

The beginnings of a plan

The Yuki’s historic homeland, the Round Valley, is about a two-hour drive from Northern California’s wine country.

Looking out across a bluff called Inspiration Point, three Yuki women, Lincoln, 65, Annie Reeves, 71, and Otaka Redhawk, 42, reflected on the place that started it all ― the spot where white settlers first gazed in awe at their land.

“It was like Eden to them,” said Lincoln.

In 1854, just a few years after gold was discovered in California, six settlers from Missouri came across the lush valley, and marveled at the green meadows and stately oaks.

And when they discovered the people who lived there, their first instinct was to chase them down on horseback and open fire.

About 40 Yuki died in that first encounter. Over the years, hundreds more would perish, others would be enslaved, and their land would become part of the grim legacy of colonization.

“We were no power against guns,” Reeves said. “We died. But we dared to stand up for ourselves.”

Hastings, who was already a judge at the time, established a ranch in Round Valley and viewed the Yuki as a threat. In 1859 and 1860 he hired men to kill as many as Yuki as they could, vowing that if the state of California wouldn’t pay them for their efforts, he would reimburse them from his own pocket.

The state paid, according to an account in the book “An American Genocide,” written by historian Benjamin Madley.

The price of 600 Yuki lives was $11,143.

“Hastings was the mastermind of the genocide” Madley said in an interview with The Press Democrat. “Now, the question we have to ask ourselves is, “who do we want to celebrate? Do we want to be honoring a man who did these things?”