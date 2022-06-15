Aha Airlines launches program allowing wines to fly free

Aha Airlines announced this week a program that allows passengers to check wine at no extra cost from certain airports, including from Santa Rosa when flights to Reno-Tahoe start taking off there next month.

The pilot program, which started Tuesday, runs through Nov. 30. Guests flying to Tahoe from what the airline describes as “amazing wine destinations” in California, Oregon, Idaho and Washington may participate.

Aha, a leisure carrier operated by ExpressJet Airlines, announced last month it will launch nonstop service beginning July 14 between its hub at Reno-Tahoe International Airport and the Charles M. Schulz Sonoma County Airport.

“Your vacation doesn't have to stop when you land at home,” said Tim Sieber, head of ExpressJet's Aha business unit, in a statement.

In addition to Santa Rosa, passengers flying from the California cities of Fresno/Yosemite, Ontario/Los Angeles and Palm Springs can bring along wine at no cost. Other destinations in the program include Eugene, Oregon; Medford/Ashland, Oregon; Idaho Falls, Idaho; and Spokane, Washington.

Here’s how it works: Passengers age 21 and older are allowed to check one case of wine weighing up to 50 pounds. Wine must be unopened and packaged in a shipper box with protective padding, inserts and labels.

For a full list of designated wine destinations and more guidelines, go to bit.ly/3Qhzbpk.