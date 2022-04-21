Bay Area chefs reveal unexpected lessons learned after receiving a Michelin star

It's the dream of every restaurateur. When the annual Michelin Guide recognizes a restaurant team for its craftsmanship, the prestigious award makes all the hours of hard work well worth it.

Last September, the Michelin Guide released its roster of 2021 California winners that included a slew of Bay Area restaurants. Many of its recipients were first-time winners, while some, like Adega, a Portuguese restaurant in San Jose, re-earned their fallen star. For Marlena in San Francisco and Sushi Shin in Redwood City, taking home the award was even more special as both businesses opened in 2020, a tough year to launch a new business.

Taking home a Michelin star is no easy feat either. It begins with secret Michelin inspectors prowling across the country looking at specific key requirements that a restaurant needs for it to be considered for the final list. In a 2018 post, the organization shared insights into its evaluation process, which includes quality, mastery of flavor and cooking techniques, personality in the cuisine, value and consistency.

But what happens after a restaurant receives its first Michelin star? Six Bay Area winners discussed the tough lessons and valuable takeaways they gained after earning the culinary honor:

Jil Hales, Geoffrey Hales and Lukka Feldman, owners at Barndiva in Healdsburg

Barndiva has long been one of Healdsburg's culinary destinations ever since it opened in 2004. Owners Jil Hales, Geoffrey Hales and Lukka Feldman were thrilled when it was finally recognized in the Michelin Guide nearly 20 years after opening.

"We were amazed at the amount of goodwill we felt from many longtime customers," they jointly said. "They were just thrilled for us. We always knew we had a dedicated following, but we feel the award is also a testament to the inordinately talented community of farmers, wine, and spirit makers who made this long journey with us. It is just so gratifying for every member of our team."

Gaining the award was a proud achievement, but not one without its headaches, as the team struggled to find enough staff to run the business comfortably.

"The hospitality industry was fragile before the pandemic, and what the past two years has brought home with greater clarity is how crucial every member of staff is to a fine dining experience," they said via email. "The biggest challenge is finding staff, especially people who are looking to make fine dining a career. It's especially acute in a small but restaurant-rich town, like Healdsburg, where worker housing is at a premium. We're lucky to have built a core dedicated team that shares our values around sourcing and working sustainably at every level of food production."

Along the way, Barndiva has had its share of critics who have varying opinions about its Michelin-star status. But the team also recognizes that in Healdsburg, with its food- and wine-savvy locals, it's a challenge to wear that honor, but one they look forward to showcasing through their food.

"We trust that Michelin knows what we offer is uniquely ours and they want to see us continue to achieve our version of excellence," they said. "Barndiva believes in a comfortable yet elegant, sensually rich dining experience: the food, wine, cocktails, flowers, lighting — they are all essential pieces. When we say 'eat the view' we mean all of it."

Serena Chow Fisher, chef-owner at Marlena in San Francisco

When Marlena hit the scene in August 2020, Bay Area restaurants were just settling into offering patio dining after previously relying solely on takeout or delivery orders. Hailing from former fine dining stints in New York, chef-owners David Fisher and Serena Chow Fisher embarked on revitalizing the former space of Hillside Supper Club in Bernal Heights and debuted their take on California cuisine. A year later, they were added to the Michelin Guide.

"The most rewarding part of earning our first Michelin star was receiving recognition for many years of hard work," Serena said. "Working in a kitchen means long hours ... often for little pay and with lots of guilt over making the choice to miss out on social and family obligations. To be recognized by the Michelin Guide is validation that the hard work came to fruition and that those trying times played a meaningful part in a larger accomplishment."

Operating amid the most challenging months of the pandemic wasn't simple, especially for a new business. Serena shared that fulfilling the heavy flow of customer reservations following the award became a Rubik's Cube of sorts.

"There came a large demand for reservations at Marlena amid a very chaotic time in the world. One of the largest challenges we've faced since getting the Michelin star has been consistent staffing," she said. "While we were busy before the star, the demand greatly increased with the recognition, and there were many nights we had to put a cap on our reservation guest count because we simply didn't have the workforce to engage a larger number of guests. It was a delicate balance of how to manage that demand while also appealing to the varying levels of guest comfort."