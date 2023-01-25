Cotati favorite Bow N Arrow clothing boutique has new owners.

Former owner and founder of Bow N Arrow Mercedes Hernandez said she started contemplating leaving the business in January 2022 when she started feeling a disconnect to her business.

"I’ve really discovered new passions and I need to explore other business ventures,“ she said.

”It’s very bittersweet, but I couldn’t have asked for a better new owner to take it over so I’m really happy about that.“

The new owners, Jennifer and Alejandro Jacinto, have been selling clothing from their brand Rose Heaven Boutique at Bow N Arrow for the past five months.

Hernandez said of all the vendors and boutiques selling through Bow N Arrow, Rose Heaven Boutique was leading sales. Hernandez reached out to Jennifer to talk about passing on the store.

“Her passion and dedication showed me that she was ready for this next step, and I couldn’t be more happy to pass the baton to her,” Hernandez said.

Jennifer said she and her partner had goals of wanting to open up a space of their own, so they were excited when Hernandez came to them with the proposal they become the next owners of Bow N Arrow.

“We never thought she would offer to us because she’s been working with us for five months,” Jennifer said.

“Through her experience with selling in store with us, she gained knowledge as to what styles sell best, what doesn't, how much inventory to bring in, and understanding our customer.”

Jennifer said nothing about the store’s operations or inventory will change, but she wants to continue working with local businesses to bring new inventory to Bow N Arrow.

It will still be run by both her and Alejandro, but Jennifer will be at the shop full time when Alejandro is doing his full-time job.

“We’re going to continue having the same price range she had... we want to keep it as if we’re still working for her,” Jennifer said.

Hernandez started Bow N Arrow in 2016 at age 18. She was exclusively selling clothes online until she opened her first brick-and-mortar shop in Cotati a year later.

She expanded her brand in 2022 to Bow N Arrow & Friends, where other local businesses could sell in her storefront.

Hernandez may be leaving Bow N Arrow, but she isn’t leaving Sonoma County. Along with Bow N Arrow, Hernandez also opened Holee Vintage in downtown Santa Rosa, expanding its e-commerce and heading back to market events later in the year.

“I’m going to take the year to focus on what I’ve built and do everything that I really enjoy doing in life,” Hernandez said.

“I’m looking forward to really resting in this new year as much as I can and having kind of more of a balanced, personal and work life again.”

Bow N Arrow will be closed for two weeks for the final handoff between Hernandez and Jacinto.

Jacinto said the boutique will reopen some time in early February.

