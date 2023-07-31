When Elizabeth Deruff asks for divine intervention during harvest on a partial-acre wheat field in Petaluma, her prayers are apt to be heard.

The baker established the Larkspur-based Honoré Farm and Mill educational regenerative farming nonprofit in 2016, and points out it helps to double as an Episcopal priest. The self-proclaimed “agricultural chaplain” connects healthy food and healing the Earth.

After all, her organization is named after St. Honoré, a sixth-century French bishop who became the patron saint of bread bakers.

The theologian turned to the Holy Land and to a wheat grain derived from a 2,000 year-old seed called “Hourani” — Arabic for farmer — considered high in protein (14%).

In 2018, the Washington State University Bread Lab chief “wheat breeder,” Steve Lyon, retrieved the heirloom wheat seed for Deruff from the U.S. Department of Agriculture which obtained the ancient treasure about a half-century ago.

After meeting Deruff at “grain gatherings” and hearing her enthusiasm about growing wheat, Lyon sent her a bag of the seeds.

The North Bay nonprofit mills whole wheat flour from the drought-resistant grain and provides online classes and events to teach how to produce healthy food.

Lyon said Deruff sought a more healthy alternative to common Communion bread for her congregation.

The lab’s director of field research said he’s not surprised by Deruff’s success since the seed’s agricultural origins in the Middle East seem to line up with Sonoma County’s latitude.

“Here it didn’t work,” he said of eastern Washington’s Skagit Valley located farther north of the North Bay.

The region, known for its tulip farms, has better luck with other types of wheat — hence, the need to create a bread lab on the campus.

At Tara Firma Farms off I Street south of Petaluma, Deruff teaches the managers there how to grow and harvest the grain on the one-eighth-acre designated for Honoré Farm’s use. The farm grows a range of heirloom grain varietals.

“The yield is astonishing. When you think about it, wheat has kept civilizations alive. Life and wheat — that’s really at the heart of what I’m doing,” she said, while reminiscing about her Midwestern roots and strolling the wheat field on a recent hot summer day.

She thinks of her efforts as following in her grandfather’s farming footsteps, a spiritual journey expected to make its way into a book she’s writing titled “The Gospel of Wheat.”

For this year’s harvest, her second at Tara Firma Farms, Deruff expects to discover what a lot of farmers are finding after winter’s wrath — planting was delayed and the crop was impacted by the heavy rain.

“Oh, the weeds. I’ll have to get 50 people out here,” she said, reiterating every gardener’s plight. Deruff relies on an army of volunteers to hand harvest the old-fashioned way — “threshing, winnowing, blowing, sifting and separating,” there’s a language all its own. Harvest was set for July 29.

Still, Deruff is resourceful. She has turned a bag of about 25 seeds into more than 3,000 pounds of Hourani flour used to bake premium bread with the help of a milling operation in Ukiah and $150,000 from the California Department of Food and Agriculture’s farm to fork educational program.

Along with Sanzuma Farms out of San Rafael, Honoré Farm and Mill is one of two farms in the North Bay selected for the state grant. Point Reyes Pastures was identified as the third in the region.

The demand is so high, the food and ag department received 240 applications seeking $58 million in requested funding. The state ended up earmarking less than half that ($25.5 million) for 120 farm-to-school projects across the state.

“I think the program has accomplished great things with room to grow,” farm-to-school program Manager Nick Anicich said.

The program started in 2021 by building “a strong grassroots effort,” he added, referencing California First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom as a dedicated advocate.

“Our investments in farm to school are investments in our health,” Siebel Newsom said in a statement regarding the program.

Deruff applied last year, and in April, received funding to buy, in part, a $35,000 stone mill to accompany her mobile version for making flour.

Her organization services schools in Sebastopol, Marin, Corte Madera and Contra Costa County. She’s also applied for a U.S. Department of Agriculture grant for efforts to grow the grain in school gardens.

In addition, Deruff said she’s provided Hourani flour for bread served at restaurants from the French Laundry to Rustic Bakery cafes. Rustic’s spokeswoman, Shaila Garde, said her company serves the bread as a seasonal item.