Sonoma County’s tourism hotspots and some of its artists will be featured in April on NBC’s “Today” show.

“The third hour of the ‘Today’ program will be filmed from St. Francis Winery,” Sonoma County Tourism CEO Claudia Vecchio said. “There will be a special ‘VIP’ event at the Flamingo (Resort) celebrating Sonoma County’s makers. And the wellness retreat will be at Bricoleur Vineyards” in Windsor. St. Francis Winery and the Flamingo Resort are both located in Santa Rosa.

“Today” show lifestyle contributor Jill Martin will host a conversation with local small businesses, artisans and creators to showcase their work, and fitness contributor Stephanie Mansour will host a “walking challenge,” according to the release.

NBC co-hosts Al Roker, Craig Melvin, Sheinelle Jones and Dylan Dreyer will participate in the program, which will be taped April 20 and broadcast on the “Today” show on April 21, according to the release.

“The two-day experience will feature special wellness activities, healthy cooking and impactful conversations that will leave attendees feeling recharged, refreshed and inspired,” the release stated.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/I8mAwaD3owQ">Click here to view this embed</a>.

Sonoma County Tourism first announced it was in discussions with NBC to partner in a sponsorship deal to bring the “Today” show to Sonoma County during its annual meeting in September.

The “Today” show, which debuted in January 1952, has been broadcasting for more than 70 years. "Today" reaches more than 5 million people every day through its broadcast, and millions more through Today.com, the Today app, and social media platforms, according to NBC.

The upcoming event, however, won’t be the first national platform to feature Sonoma County, as Sonoma Valley Visitors Bureau Executive Director Tim Zahner told the Business Journal in September.

“Sonoma County has always had a track record of being in the national eye and the ‘Today’ show will definitely be another component,” said Zahner, who previously served at Sonoma County Tourism for nearly 12 years.

Over the years, Sonoma County has received national coverage from multiple outlets, including ABC’s “The Bachelorette” and “Good Morning America,” among other shows.

Sonoma County Tourism, along with Sonoma County Vintners and Sonoma County Winegrowers, joined together in 2015 as a featured destination in Super Bowl 50.

This is a developing story. Please check back for further details.