Salma Hayek thanks firefighters who saved her husband’s Napa Valley vineyard from Glass fire

ELISSA CHUDWIN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
October 28, 2020, 7:16PM
Updated 3 hours ago

Salma Hayek thanked the first responders who saved her husband’s Napa Valley vineyard from the Glass fire in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

Hayek’s husband, billionaire Francois-Henri Pinault, has several vineyards in his business portfolio, including Eisele Vineyard east of Calistoga, according to the Daily Mail.

Hayek posted a series of photos at the vineyard, including a selfie and a strike team engine arriving on the property during the Glass fire.

“We have a vineyard in Napa, and although most of the fires are now under control, I can’t help but feel an immense sense of gratitude for all the first responders that came to the rescue of so many people, animals and properties,” she wrote on Instagram.

She also thanked several strike teams and engines that protected the property during the blaze.

The Glass fire, which began on Sept. 27, burned 67,484 acres and destroyed 1,555 structures in Sonoma and Napa counties, according to Cal Fire.

