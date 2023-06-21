Housing and commercial projects designed to breathe new life into Santa Rosa’s inner-city are increasing due to consumer trends, changing city policies, vertical construction and renewed emphasis on public/private partnerships, according to civic and business leaders working to stimulate downtown development.

A review of changes taking place was the topic for a panel presentation at the June 7 Sonoma County Alliance meeting featuring Peter Rumble, CEO of the Santa Rosa Metro Chamber, Gabe Osburn, Deputy Director of Development Services for the City of Santa Rosa and Hugh Futrell, CEO of the Hugh Futrell Corporation, a developer who has built housing and commercial buildings in the city for many years.

“A strong economic case can be made for diverse infill development, especially if you look at how different development methods impact revenue, infrastructure, workforce, and provide support for business services,” said Rumble.

“City residents want to live in walkable neighborhoods near restaurants, shops, amenities, and services close to their homes — as well as access to child care and education services downtown. This is a path to unlock economic growth.”

The Metro Chamber’s 2023 Strategic Plan includes a road map for a healthy business environment, a diversified and inclusive economy and a thriving community.

Rumble said two primary sources of revenue for Santa Rosa’s $200 million city budget come from sales taxes $74.7 million (38%) and another $34.7 million (18%) from property taxes, with the remainder derived from fees, other taxes and charges.

“Having a strong business community is a source of sales tax for the city, but this is volatile income that can increase when times are good and decline when they are not. Property taxes are less volatile, creating growth opportunities. An analysis of different land-use development plans shows where the most value can be found.”

Rumble observed that the 2 malls in the city show how values can vary per acre, calculated by dividing the dollar value of property by the acreage they occupy, an assessment tool initiated by Urban 3, a municipal economic analysis firm in 2018-19 commissioned by the city.

Santa Rosa Retail Sales Taxes Per Acre. From the "Economic Case for Urban Development" report, June 7, 2023.

For example, Coddingtown’s value is $2.2 million per acre due to reliance on large outdoor parking areas, while the downtown Plaza’s value is $4.6 million per acre because of its multilevel parking garage producing $54,248 in retail/sales tax revenue per acre per year, while Coddingtown generates $23,765 in retail/sales tax per acre, per year.

Using the same calculation for residential projects, Rumble said 118 single-family residential homes on 15 acres in the city are valued at $5.5 million, however, the 118-unit 8-story Cornerstone Properties housing project, currently ready to begin construction on only a quarter acre at 566 Ross Street downtown, has a value of $140 million.

From the "Santa Rosa Grows Up" panel discussion and "Economic Case for Urban Development" report, June 7, 2023. The slide shows land development value per acre for single family homes versus multi family units (apartments).

When finished, the Cornerstone project will include a child care facility for 52 children operated by Storybook Village Preschool. A 160-unit project being built on half an acre at 420 Mendocino Avenue has a similar value.

In 2022 the Metro Chamber conducted a survey to help define business and community needs. Most business members responding (70%) said increased housing downtown was important for the community and 43% said child care expansion is also a priority.

Another study showed that while downtowns nationwide average about 3% of city area, they represent 31% of citywide tax revenue. Inner city residential occupancy rates are increasing much faster (38%) than the rest of the city (3%) in this report, based on nationwide input.

According to Rumble, while not everyone wants to live in a city, the need for urbanized housing spans all ages and demographics. This and other factors have led to the finding that the city is underdeveloped when it comes to infill projects. On a broader scale, he stated Sonoma County is 30,000 units short of its housing goals, and there is a trend back to living in urban environments.

“Years ago, people left cities for single-family homes in suburban subdivisions. In recent years, this migration pattern has reversed with the notable difference that inner cities are now more attractive for those returning. Studies show that older generations and young adults want to be in urban environments along with a desire to be less car dependent.”