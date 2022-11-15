Santa Rosa-based Luther Burbank and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Luther Burbank Savings, is being acquired by Seattle-based Washington Federal in an all-stock transaction valued at approximately $654 million.

Conducting business mostly as Washington Federal Bank, as of Sept. 30, Washington Federal had total assets of $20.8 billion, total loans of $16.3 billion and total deposits of $16.0 billion with has 201 branches in eight Western states.

California-chartered Luther Burbank Savings reported total assets of $7.9 billion, total loans of $6.9 billion and total deposits of $5.8 billion. It has 10 California branches, a branch in Washington, six loan production offices in California and one loan production office in Oregon.

Victor Trione, chairman of the Luther Burbank board, commented in the announcement, “This truly is a great opportunity for our shareholders to reinvest in a larger pro forma institution with a shared legacy and long-term perspective on value, customers and community.”

Upon completion of the merger, the banks stated the financial institution will have approximately $29 billion in total assets, $23 billion in total loans and $22 billion in total deposits with over 210 locations in Washington, California, Oregon, Idaho, Utah, Nevada, Arizona, Texas and New Mexico operated through its community bank subsidiary and approximately 2,400 full time employees.

“It checks all the boxes. It creates scale,” stated Brent Beardall, president and CEO of Washington Federal. “It creates a contiguous footprint from Seattle to Austin. Unlike so many comparable transactions, this transaction does not negatively affect our tangible book value and is accretive to forward-estimated earnings and capital. Frankly, the near-term positive impact to our financial position and physical footprints are bonuses, not our objective. Our objective is long-term value creation, which only happens if there is a harmony of people, values and culture, which we believe to be the case in this strategic transaction. We want everyone at our respective banks to know how excited we are to grow our team and serve our customers and communities together.”

The institution plans to commit $1 million “to support communities in Luther Burbank’s California footprint,” Beardall said.

Upon closing of the transaction, which was unanimously approved by the boards of directors of each of Washington Federal and Luther Burbank and is subject to shareholder and regulatory approval and other customary closing conditions, Luther Burbank shareholders will be entitled to receive 0.3353 shares of Washington Federal common stock for each share of Luther Burbank common stock they own. The transaction, which is anticipated to close as early as the second calendar quarter of 2023, will expand Washington Federal’s franchise into California.

Washington Federal was assisted in the transaction by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, A Stifel Company as financial adviser and Davis Wright Tremaine as legal counsel. Luther Burbank was aided by Piper Sandler & Co. as financial adviser and Holland & Knight as legal counsel.

Luther Burbank’s stock price at the close of trading Tuesday was $11.93 a share, up 15 cents per share, or 1.3%, from Monday. Washington Federal’s price was $35.73, down 7 cents, or 0.2%.