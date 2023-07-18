Some small business owners say they wouldn’t want to be anywhere else, but others say their home counties could do a better with small business incentives.

Real-life experiences can be quite different from what’s jotted down on paper when it comes to forecasts and outlooks.

While SmartAsset Advisors recently said much of the North Bay is a great place for small-business owners, locals are divided whether that is fact or fiction.

For 2022, it ranked Marin as the best county in the state for being a small-business owner. Napa County came in sixth, Mendocino seventh and Sonoma 10th.

“I don’t put lot of credibility in it,” Mike Blakeley, CEO of Marin Economic Forum, said of the report. “You need to look at what was studied. The top ranking came as a result as the highest proportion of small-business tax filings. The number of individuals in Marin County that filed as a business is higher proportionally than any other county in California. They used that data point to suggest Marin County is the best place to have a small business.

“From our perspective, what it tells us is, yes, we have a lot of people who have businesses here and file their tax returns as a business. The study doesn’t say anything about the environment these businesses are operating in.”

SmartAsset is a wholly owned subsidiary of Financial Insight Technology, and is registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an investment adviser.

On its website, SmartAsset said the criteria it measured included these:

Proportion of people in a county with small-business income.

Reported business income.

Amount of tax a potential resident must pay on their income.

Five-year change of small business tax returns.

Five-year change of small business income.

“To determine how attractive a region is for small business owners, we compared the number of tax returns that report small business income and compared that to the total tax-filing population of the region,” SmartAsset explains online. “Next, we compared the total amount of small business income to the overall amount of income reported in each region. We then measured the change in these variables over a five-year period.”

Finding truth in the report

Many business owners agree the North Bay is ideal.

Erika and Ross Dawkins have three businesses in Sonoma County and are contemplating a fourth in the North Bay.

“Sonoma County, and probably Marin and Napa, it is a bunch of small towns. Small towns are community driven,” Dawkins said. “It feels like our locals want our local businesses to survive so they are supportive, supportive by eating, drinking and shopping.”

She opened the apparel and home furnishings store Bon Ton Studio in Healdsburg in 2019 after having pop-up locations for a couple of years. Bon Ton Baby opened two years later across the town square. In December, her husband with a friend started Ami, Ami, which is high-end French wine in a box, that has pop-ups and an online presence. Headquarters are in Healdsburg.

“I think the whole county is desirable,” Dawkins said. “We have such a great business chamber as well that supports our small businesses. You see people with multiple locations.”

She says tourists are a large component of her business and wonders if she would survive without them.

When it comes to employees, she hasn’t had a problem finding them. She employs nine people, mostly on a part-time basis.

“We are an army of part-timers I like to say. We accommodate employees who are retired and moved to Healdsburg, some are full-time moms and want out of the house a few hours, some are working on their own passions and careers and Bon Ton is a supplemental career,” Dawkins explained. “We have very low turnover.”

Kiki Theodorides, who is managing partner of the boutique inn The George in Napa, only has good things to say about doing business in the city and county of Napa. She is ecstatic that it’s not cutthroat like San Francisco.

“In Napa I’ve experienced a different pace. They realize the importance of collaboration, whereas in urban areas it lacks that human element. There it’s just the spreadsheet and the bottom line. I feel it’s a different approach in Napa among everyone,” Theodorides told the Journal.

The George has nine rooms in downtown Napa. Even though it took a handful of years to get through the renovation process, Theodorides doesn’t believe the government hoops to owning and operating a small business were any different from any other location.

“If ever we needed advice or guidance or something from any other business or association, they were willing to help. That’s not something I’ve found in San Francisco,” Theodorides said.