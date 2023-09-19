Soft Surroundings files for bankruptcy, Montgomery Village location closing

Women’s clothing brand Soft Surroundings filed for bankruptcy last week and is set to close all 44 of its locations across the country, including their Montgomery Village location in Santa Rosa.

A news release from Sept. 11 said the St. Louis-based company filed for Chapter 11 reorganization in order to enter into a Restructuring Support Agreement.

Reporting from the St. Louis Post-Dispatch said Soft Surroundings plans on selling its direct-to-consumer assets to women’s clothing brand Coldwater Creek under the Newtimes Group.

"Over the past year, we have taken significant steps to fortify our financial standing including rightsizing our business to better match current market conditions,“ executive chair of Soft Surroundings Bridgit Lombard said in the release.

”This will allow us to adapt, restructure and emerge more resilient, ensuring the longevity of the beloved Soft Surroundings brand for our customers and partners.“

Soft Surroundings is known for its women’s apparel, beauty and home décor products.

Montgomery Village was the first California location for Soft Surroundings, which opened in 2018. Previous Press Democrat reporting said there were nearly 70 stores either open or slated to open around the country.

Reporting from the St. Louis Post-Dispatch said store closing sales began earlier in September.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

