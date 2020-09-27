Close to Home: A ‘two-basin solution’ for water security

In May, the Two-Basin Partnership took an important step toward realizing the vision of a sustainable and balanced future for people and wildlife who depend on the Eel and Russian rivers for survival. The partnership, comprised of three local government agencies, a Native American tribe and a nonprofit environmental organization, is working to implement a two-basin solution. The goal is to maintain water security for Russian River water users while revitalizing the Eel River, which is recognized by state and federal agencies as a critical stronghold for salmon and steelhead.

The opportunity to implement a local plan for the future of the two rivers arose after PG&E declined to renew its license for the Potter Valley Project, which includes two dams, hydroelectric generation facilities and a tunnel that diverts water from the Eel River into the Russian River. This diversion provides water for power generation and irrigation for thousands of acres of prime agricultural land and contributes to water supplies for hundreds of thousands of residential and industrial users.

Grant Davis

Estelle Fennell

Implementing the proposed two-basin solution will require significant changes to the Potter Valley Project’s operations. These changes include removing Scott Dam – which blocks fish passage to nearly 300 stream miles of high-quality cold-water habitat in the Eel River’s headwaters ― and building new infrastructure to ensure that Potter Valley farmers and ranchers retain access to reliable, sufficient and affordable irrigation water. Initial studies indicate it’s possible to continue diversions to the Russian River when Eel River flows are high, thereby avoiding adverse impacts on native fish such as salmon and steelhead.

Because the Potter Valley Project generates hydroelectricity, its license is overseen by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission. The process for securing a FERC license is long and complicated. It provides many opportunities for public comment and participation. One such chance was in response to the Two-Basin Partnership’s May filing with FERC. At that time, the partnership provided a feasibility study report that includes a plan to meet the objectives of the two-basin solution. More than 550 comments from public agencies, nonprofit organizations and individuals were submitted to FERC. These comments reflected a wide range of sentiments, from retaining the status quo to removing the entire project. Commenters raised critical issues that will inform the partnership’s work moving forward.

Additional studies on the economic impacts on Lake, Humboldt, Mendocino and Sonoma counties, treatment of sediment held back by Scott Dam, fire safety and potential funding sources will be conducted as part of this process.

There will be many rounds of meetings and document submissions to FERC before it issues a new license for the Potter Valley Project. The next opportunity for public participation will be Thursday, at a virtual public meeting; information is available at twobasinsolution.org. The partnership has heard concerns raised to date, and we will continue to explore options for addressing them that are rooted in the best available science and a realistic assessment of available resources.

Any changes to the Potter Valley Project’s facilities will also require review under the California Environmental Quality Act, which will provide additional opportunities for public engagement. A schedule of upcoming FERC comment opportunities is available at twobasinsolution.org/schedule. We will update the schedule as more information becomes available.

The Two-Basin Partnership thanks the people, groups and public agencies that have engaged to date on this complex project. We are committed to ongoing public engagement and honest dialogue about the plan as the process moves forward. By working together, we can restore runs of endangered salmon and steelhead while supporting local communities, industry and agriculture.

Grant Davis is general manager of Sonoma Water. Estelle Fennell is a member of the Humboldt County Board of Supervisors.

