Close to Home: Assessing successes, sins of Junípero Serra

Does Junípero Serra deserve to be knocked off his pedestal?

As the father of California’s mission system, he’s probably the most widely known figure from the pre-Gold Rush era. Schools, streets, even a freeway and mountain are named after him. He’s credited with helping to lay the foundation for the state’s economy, including agriculture and winemaking.

He’s been both celebrated and condemned — elevated to sainthood by the Catholic Church but criticized for the negative impact the missions had on California’s Indigenous communities.

Critics see the missions, which stretched from San Diego to Sonoma, as part of an oppressive and cruel Spanish colonial system that resulted in large numbers of deaths among once-thriving native populations.

Clark Mason

This view of the missions as a legacy of genocide has produced attacks on Serra statues around the state — in downtown Los Angeles, on the grounds of the Capitol in Sacramento and in San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park. The latest was spray painting and toppling of his statue at the San Rafael Mission, resulting in the arrest of five people on charges of vandalism.

Questions about Serra are part of a larger examination of racism in America that has seen Confederate statues taken down, along with collateral statue damage to seemingly irreproachable figures like Abraham Lincoln and Ulysses S. Grant.

In Serra’s case, the most recent act of destruction coincided with Indigenous Peoples Day and the traditional Columbus Day anniversary. It underscored how Serra was entrenched in an often violent Spanish empire that stretched back almost 300 years before him, to when Columbus landed in the Americas.

During the Spanish Colonial period from 1493 to 1822, more than 15,000 priests and members of religious orders left Spain to work in the New World.

In Serra’s defense, biographers note the “deep compassion” he expressed for native people and the genuine belief that he and his fellow missionaries were protecting Indians from unscrupulous and potentially cruel settlers.

Following his death in 1784 at San Carlos Mission in Carmel, Serra was idealized as a dedicated and selfless priest, motivated only by love for all of God’s children and wanting to spread the message of salvation and civilization to all corners of the earth. But subsequently, critics have described this early California icon as a “brutal colonist.”

Over the years, I’ve visited all of California’s 21 missions, some twice or more, from San Diego, founded in 1769 by Serra, to the last mission in Sonoma, established in 1823, nearly 40 years after his death.

The white-washed missions built in an earlier pastoral era, the ancient bells, the religious art, the surrounding adobes and communities that sprang up around them are a window into a centuries-old way of life.

But often there is a sad reminder of the toll the system took, with some adjacent graveyards holding thousands of Indians in unmarked graves, many of them children who died from diseases.

While Serra was alive, more than 1,000 people, mostly Indians, were baptized at Carmel and less than 200 died at the mission. But the ratio of births and baptisms to deaths worsened after Serra’s time. By 1820, Serra’s successor acknowledged “while the Indians procreate easily and are healthy and robust (though errant) in the wilds, in spite of hunger, nakedness, and living outdoors like beasts, as soon as they commit themselves to a sociable and Christian life, they become extremely feeble, lose weight, get sick, and die.”

A statue of Junípero Serra, founder and president of the California missions. The statue is outside a museum dedicated to him in San Diego (Virginia S. Mason)

This comes from an authoritative book that provides insight into Serra and his time, “Junípero Serra: California, Indians and the Transformation of a Missionary,” written by academics Rose Marie Beebe and Robert Senkewicz and published by the University of Oklahoma Press.

With the help of his diaries, sermons and voluminous letters, they trace Serra’s early life in Mallorca, Spain, where he took vows of poverty as a Franciscan priest, followed by his years on the Mexican mainland, including his participation in the Inquisition, investigating rumors of two women involved in demon worship.

Like the Puritans in New England a century earlier, he believed the devil was trying to thwart efforts to form a godly society.

Serra was motivated by a single-minded intensity. On one occasion in Mexico City, he began to scourge himself with a chain in the middle of a sermon. It was part of a long tradition of self-flagellation traced to monasteries during the Middle Ages. Participants were expressing a symbolic identification with the Christ story, in which Jesus was flogged before he was crucified.