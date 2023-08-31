Close to Home: Let electric cars power the grid

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and don’t necessarily reflect The Press Democrat editorial board’s perspective. The opinion and news sections operate separately and independently of one another.

The most important legislation addressing the global climate change threat this year has almost wound its way to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s desk, with the next key milestone being the Assembly Appropriations Committee on Friday. Senate Bill 233, by state Sen. Nancy Skinner, D-Oakland, would mandate that electric vehicles sold in California be “bidirectional” by 2030.

The term “bidirectional” refers to the ability of an EV to not only charge up from the grid — but to be able to send power back to the grid from the EV battery.

Peter Asmus

Why is this the most important piece of legislation this year when it only impacts one of 50 states? Because as California goes, so goes the nation on energy policy. It happened with refrigerator energy efficiency standards decades ago — as I noted in my book “Introduction to Energy in California” — and if this bill becomes law, it will likely happen again.

The beauty of making EVs bidirectional is they not only can clean up the transportation sector — which in California represents about 40% of emissions contributing to climate change — but they can clean up the power grid.

Given that California is expected to have 12.5 million electric vehicles on the road by 2035, these EVs represent more than twice as much energy storage capacity as the highest peak electricity demand in the state’s history. Therefore, this legislation is a once in a generation opportunity to offer a compelling solution to climate change. The added beauty of this approach is that since EVs are mobile, they can be driven to economically disadvantaged communities and provide backup power for critical facilities such as emergency shelters.

EVs have traditionally been viewed as a challenge for utilities since each one represents the same demand on the system as a new home. By making them bidirectional, they become solutions for utilities instead of problems.

Newsom has promoted EVs as part of his push to make California a global leader in developing solutions to climate change. SB 233 is must-have legislation and deserves his signature — if it makes it to his desk.

Peter Asmus of Bodega Bay has over 30 years of experience in the energy industry. His website is peterasmus.com.

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.