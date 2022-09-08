Close to Home: Santa Rosa’s confusing game of name that street

What might make living in Santa Rosa better — or at least getting around town easier? I’ve been here more than 30 years, and I still cannot understand why I can drive straight ahead and find myself on another street.

West Third Street changes to Hall Road at Fulton Road. Stony Point Road becomes Marlow Road at West College Avenue. Parktrail (why not Park Trail?) Drive is a loop, yet the name changes to Tarton Drive partway around. Brookwood Avenue becomes North Street when it crosses College. Likewise, King Street changes to E Street, but then King mysteriously reappears for about a block north of Fifth Street. Are there more confusing name changes for streets?

Betz Miller

Railroad Street becomes Olive Street and then Railroad again — at least when I search online for Tia Maria’s Bakery. Wilson Street curves and becomes Cleveland Avenue. When the Highway 12 freeway ends, signs point left to continue on Highway 12, but there’s no indication that left and right is Farmer’s Lane. What if you go straight ahead?

If you do, beware. You will be approaching Santa Rosa’s most confusing intersection: Hoen Avenue and Cypress Way and Hoen Frontage Road, which is not a frontage road by any definition.

Pass through our local Bermuda Triangle intersection while heading southeast on Hoen, and you are no longer on Hoen. You’re on Cypress. Had you wanted to stay on Hoen, you needed to turn left at the intersection.

If you got mixed up and turned right — oops, you’ve left Hoen again. Now you’re on Hoen Frontage Road. Make a U-turn on, and soon you’ll back on Hoen, the avenue, not the frontage road.

Wouldn’t it make more sense if Cypress Way became Hoen, with a new name for the frontage road and the eastern segment of Hoen Avenue?

There are ways to make it easier to get around Santa Rosa.

For one, I suggest changing street names so anyone driving straight ahead will stay on the same street. I don’t care if North Street becomes Brookwood Avenue or vice versa. Whichever is easiest for businesses. If the names can’t be consistent, at least post signs: “Begin E Street.”

Without GPS, a visitor or a newcomer could have a hard time finding their way around town. Let’s add some signs and help visitors and locals. What’s your suggestion?

Betz Miller, a retired public library cataloger, is a resident of Santa Rosa.

