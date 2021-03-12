Executive Editor Green: Thank you for being a reader - I want to hear from you

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and don’t necessarily reflect The Press Democrat editorial board’s perspective. The opinion and news sections operate separately and independently of one another.

William J. Keating was an Ohio legend.

A record-setting athlete. An earnest municipal judge who became a Republican congressman. Built a prestigious law practice from scratch. A prominent news industry executive for the Associated Press.

But it was something he told employees and readers of the Cincinnati Enquirer back in September 1991 that shaped how I approach my job as an editor.

At the time, I was a 25-year-old reporter at the Enquirer, just as it was celebrating its 150th anniversary.

In a special sesquicentennial edition, the Cincinnati-born Keating, who was the Enquirer’s publisher, wrote of a “love story” between the newspaper and the city it served. “The relationship is like a good marriage,” he said. “The newspaper and its city have supported each other, quarreled, struggled together, grown together and prospered together.”

It was, in Keating’s words, a perfect union.

No city or region can truly thrive without a fair, independent, fearless and community-minded news organization.

And a newspaper that fails to provide community leadership — keeping public officials honest, questioning when necessary, rallying in times of trouble and celebrating in times of joy — won’t succeed.

I never forgot his words.

And in this era of extreme polarized political thinking and intense scrutiny of the media industry, I’ve reflected on them quite often — especially now, as I take the helm of The Press Democrat and serve as chief content officer of its parent company, the locally owned Sonoma Media Investments group.

In an era of unprecedented change and economic challenge confronting our industry, you — our readers and advertisers — have supported The Press Democrat and our newsroom since 1857.

Our readership numbers are off the charts, reaching 70% of adult readers at least once a week with our portfolio of publications and digital sites. That’s an incredibly high number and tells me of your deep connection to and admiration for the work of our newsrooms.

I start this new chapter in my life and at The Press Democrat with two words to our loyal subscribers: Thank you.

I am deeply grateful for readers who are paying a bit more today for our morning edition and/or our award-winning pressdemocrat.com digital site than a few months ago. Your financial support is absolutely essential in our defense of the First Amendment and serving you. It enables our newsroom, the largest between San Francisco and the Oregon border, to bring a laser focus in delivering sophisticated, in-depth and useful content told in a compelling and unbiased manner.

I know of no company or no industry that has not suffered during this yearlong pandemic.

Our organization is no different.

Advertising revenue has shrunk as companies, shops and restaurants have been forced to close or reduce hours. Like so many of you, we’ve had to make some tough economic decisions these past 12 months.

We are not alone. News organizations around the world are adjusting budgets and subscription strategies in response to this crippling health crisis.

Yet, I accepted this opportunity because I know The Press Democrat and Sonoma Media Investments are aligned with the words shared 30 years ago by my former publisher.

We are a local company, committed to serving our community and providing leadership in our news columns and through our Sonoma County philanthropic efforts.

Our kids go to local schools. We shop in Sonoma County stores. Our employees support local restaurants and wineries — and look forward to doing even more once health restrictions are lifted.

Put simply: We are your neighbors.

Technology might change, but not our commitment to Northern California.

If you’re a subscriber, please, again, accept my sincere thanks.

If you’re not, I encourage you to visit subscribe.pressdemocrat.com or call one of our subscription specialists at 707-575-7500.

I’d be grateful if you’d give us a look and let us become part of your daily routine.

Tell us what we’re doing right.

Even more important: Tell me how we can better serve you and Sonoma County.

It’s truly an honor to be editor of The Press Democrat. I look forward to hearing from you in the days ahead.

Richard A. Green is editor of The Press Democrat and chief content officer of Sonoma Media Investments. Email: rick.green@pressdemocrat.com. Follow me on Twitter: @EditorRAG.

