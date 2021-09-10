Extra Letters: Special election

Stick with Newsom

EDITOR: I am voting no on the recall of Gov. Gavin Newsom. I think he has done a reasonable job under unprecedented circumstances. I shudder to think of an anti-mask, anti-vax Republican becoming governor of this diverse state. I doubt any of the candidates could do the job as well as Newsom, because I think he has courage, compassion and vision.

As mayor of San Francisco, he began issuing marriage licenses to same-sex couples. Although stopped by the California courts, his courageous actions contributed strongly to the national movement leading to marriage equality a few years later. As governor, Newsom shows up — at disaster scenes, homeless programs, schools, in the community — and he acts like he cares. He has articulated a vision of a more just and equitable society with his legislative and budget agendas.

Yes, he has made mistakes. But he has owned them. In the French Laundry incident, he took the blame and apologized. Unlike some politicians, he didn’t minimize his mistake, he didn’t try to pass the blame, and he didn’t play victim. I can live with that. So I am voting to keep the governor who wants California to be a better place for all of us.

TONI NOVAK

Healdsburg

A recall quiz

EDITOR: Why has Bill Gallaher wasted so much money on this recall?

A. To recall District Attorney Jill Ravitch and show her who’s boss.

B. To humiliate Ravitch and spare no expense.

C. To intimidate all public officials so they know who is boss.

D. All of the above.

I will leave it to readers to decide.

ANN HICKS

Santa Rosa

No on Measure D

EDITOR: Three of the five Rohnert Park City Council members passed a measure to ban safe and sane fireworks. The sale of these items at Fourth of July is a huge income source for many nonprofits, particularly in the youth area — scouting, sports, etc. There was an outpouring of criticism, and the issue has been put to a vote.

Let’s be clear: unsafe and insane fireworks are already illegal. Those are the ones that make loud noises that can frighten people and their pets. Those are the ones responsible for causing some fires and are illegal but rarely enforced. Safe and sane fireworks are so pedestrian that they border on boring — sparklers, snakes, fountains, etc.

There has not been one structure fire attributed to any safe and sane fireworks, according to the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety. If you vote yes on Measure D you might as well vote to ban matches, lighters and even rocks and flints due to threat of fire.

Also, they say there is a $300,000 fund that will be given out to the nonprofits hurt by the ban. They fail to mention that is only a one-year deal. Next year they are on their own. So, think logically, let our kids enjoy the Fourth, support nonprofits and vote no on D.

STEVE BOSSHARD

Rohnert Park

Send a message

EDITOR: Have you ever wondered what you would do with $1.7 million? Let’s pretend it’s extra, all your needs are met, you just have that money sitting around to spend on whatever you want. Maybe you would buy a fleet of new cars, or take several trips around the world, first-class, or buy a villa in Spain. How about helping solve homelessness, hunger or a global health crisis? Or, if you’re a spoiled, vindictive person, you could spend it to punish an elected official who held you accountable for your reckless business practices that left frail seniors to fend for themselves in a raging fire.

We see through the lies and deception of this revenge recall of District Attorney Jill Ravitch. Let’s send a clear message that our elected officials can’t and won’t be bullied, Not now. Now ever. Please join me in voting no on the DA recall.

MARGARET R. LIVINGSTON

Santa Rosa

Will Democrats learn?

EDITOR: General elections should decide governorships, not recalls. It’s important to consider the driving forces behind the recall. Claims like “Republican power grab” are offered. Yet polls consistently show Democrats outnumber Republicans 2-to-1 in California, and our general elections reflect that. Was it only Republicans who signed the recall petition?

Possibly this is a rebuke of California’s political dysfunction under one-party rule. Consider eroding quality of life, widespread homelessness and open drug use, decaying roads, children in poor performing K-12 schools, urban crime, etc. The left will argue this is driven by inequality and we need higher taxes. But is it true? One could argue that inequality is a symptom, not the cause.

Bottom line, taxpayers get little in return as Democrats don’t fear elections, only their vociferous progressive base. As for Gavin Newsom, governors are supposed be the voice of reason, resisting misguided partisan legislation. Does that sound like Newsom? Only when independent voters demand an end to extreme government overreach can the state begin to fix itself.

Newsom should survive the recall, and I hope he does, but will he and the Democrats learn anything?

GORDON FARROW

Petaluma

