Extra Letters: Tuesday’s election

Superior choices

EDITOR: I’ve been practicing law in this county for over 30 years. I’ve appeared in front of countless judges here and in other jurisdictions as a prosecutor and defense attorney. I know the four candidates for Superior Court judge, and I can say without hesitation that Laura Passaglia McCarthy and Oscar Pardo stand out for the two open positions.

I know Passaglia McCarthy’s opponent from his brief stint in the DA’s office, when we shared a courtroom assignment, and I have seen his performance since leaving the office. I also know Pardo’s opponent from his advocacy over the years, and while a competent attorney, I believe Pardo’s civil trial experience, community activism and compelling personal story make him a superior candidate.

People coming to court need to see judicial officers who look like them, have common experiences, compassion and the intellect to dissect legal issues and rule fairly. Perhaps that is why so many judicial officers and so many in the legal community, as well as the community at large, support Passaglia McCarthy and Pardo. Please join me in voting for them on Tuesday.

JILL RAVITCH

Sonoma County district attorney

Seeking fresh ideas

EDITOR: After our son died of a heroin overdose, we struggled with how to spare other families such terrible grief. We discovered that the Sonoma County Jail, where more than half of the inmates suffer from substance abuse, does not have a robust program to deal with addiction. We worked with a group of local health care providers and advocated for medically assisted treatment, the standard of care for opioid use disorder, in the jail.

Our group offered to partner with the jail, starting with a $75,000 grant, and collaborate with the majority of the other California counties that already have begun medically assisted treatment programs. However, the Sheriff’s Office turned opted for a homegrown program.

It is extremely frustrating and tragic that after all the deaths and collateral damage of the opioid epidemic, Sheriff Mark Essick and Assistant Sheriff Eddie Engram did not see the wisdom of implementing a much stronger program that would save lives.

We feel such inertia is symptomatic of what ails our Sheriff’s Office. That is why we are voting for Carl Tennenbaum for sheriff. He is a forward thinker who will bring fresh ideas and contemporary approaches to a department badly in need of change.

DR. WALT MAACK

and BRETTA RAMBO

Healdsburg

Vote for my dad

EDITOR: David Rabbitt is a man of integrity. He’s principled, kind and, unlike most politicians, doesn’t take himself too seriously. He’s also my dad. Which means I know him better than just about anyone.

I’ve seen how hard he works for the south county. He not only understands policy but has the people skills it takes to negotiate, find consensus and get things done. His record speaks for itself.

Above all, David Rabbitt is a family man. His parents — my grandparents — came to America with $40 to their name and gave their kids the best kind of legacy: a big, loud, loving family. He’s loved my mom since he was 20 and is an incredible father — everyone who meets him knows how proud he is of his kids, and that he always has a dad joke or two up his sleeve.

He also has a depth of compassion and decency that’s sorely lacking in politics. Blake Hooper has leveled baseless attacks against my dad — a true statesman — to distract voters from the fact that he has weak ideas and no experience to stand on. As someone who really knows David Rabbitt, believe me, he’s the best person for the job — in every sense.

MEGAN RABBITT

Petaluma

An experienced leader

EDITOR: Ron Calloway is the right choice for Sonoma County superintendent of schools. He has the experience, local knowledge and correct mindset. Calloway’s 35 years in education led him to be an outstanding teacher, principal and assistant superintendent. As superintendent for the past 11 years, he has successfully led the Mark West School District through many challenges including multiple fires and the pandemic. Calloway provides leadership as a co-chair to the Sonoma County Leadership 40. The Leadership 40 is a monthly gathering of all 40 school superintendents in Sonoma County.

Calloway grew up in Sonoma County, spent his entire career here and has a unique insight as to what is happening locally. He has demonstrated long-term commitment to every organization he’s been a part of and is known for working cohesively with unions, school staff and community members. From early on in his career, he has put children first and listened to others. As a leader, he is considerate, active, vibrant and deeply engaged.

We can all benefit from the experience and positive mindset of Ron Calloway. Please join me in voting for him to guide Sonoma County schools into the future.

PATRICK EAGLE

Santa Rosa

