Friday’s Letters to the Editor

A fix for downtown SR

EDITOR: A recent letter mentioned something I have been concerned with for some time: how boring and dull downtown Santa Rosa has become (“SR’s ‘boring’ downtown,” Letters, May 12). I believe the easiest way to fix this is for the city (or someone) to acquire the Third Street Cinema building and convert it into a performing arts center. That might be the catalyst to bring people downtown in the evening and make it much better.

A few years ago., my wife and I drove to Livermore for a concert on a Saturday evening. Their preforming arts center is downtown. Upon leaving the theater after the show, we were impressed by how alive downtown was. There were many people on the streets, coming and going to clubs and restaurants. Why not have the same here?

DAVID STARE

Santa Rosa

The exodus is on

EDITOR: Until recently, I had four young individuals renting next to me. They moved here from Georgia two years ago to pursue their dreams. They all had jobs here. Well, they just moved back to Georgia, as they could find no traction here for a decent life.

I know dozens of people who have left this state because of the cost of living, inept politicians, crime, ad infinitum. And yet I keep hearing from our government that the so-called exodus from California is not happening. It is.

I guess I’m tired of them spoon feeding us “pay no attention to that man behind the curtain” and “fear not, we have it all under control.” No, they don’t, and I don’t know a single person who thinks they do. In my letters to this paper, I always try to include something that will help alleviate or mitigate whatever issue I’m discussing. On this one, I got nothing. This is a runaway train.

I’m just wondering what local appointed or elected official will quit next week. They see the writing on the wall and are getting the heck out. I don’t blame them a bit.

GREGG GRUBIN

Santa Rosa

Voting for Engram

EDITOR: I would like to show my support for Eddie Engram as the next sheriff of Sonoma County. Being a female in law enforcement for over 25 years gives me a unique perspective. I have worked for seven sheriffs and have had the opportunity to watch Engram quickly promote through the ranks at the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.

During his rise, Engram never wavered in his professionalism, compassion or integrity. He takes the time to listen and is not only kind, but humble. He is the type of leader I look forward to continuing to work for, and I have no doubt he will be the type of sheriff that our community will be proud of.

I wholeheartedly believe he is the best person to lead the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office and hope you will join me and vote Eddie Engram for Sonoma County sheriff.

JESSICA SILVA

Santa Rosa

Upending the election

EDITOR: I may be whistling Dixie here, but Justice Samuel Alito’s reasoning in the infamous leak may have, in one stroke, made the 2022 midterms competitive again. If this doesn’t charge up democratic voters, then nothing will.

HANK SKEWIS

Healdsburg

Walking the talk

EDITOR: After working closely with law enforcement for over two decades, I see this sheriff’s election as primarily about who will vigorously support oversight, transparency, accountability and respect for human dignity.

Carl Tennenbaum is that candidate.

I met Tennenbaum when I worked as a deputy city attorney and he was a street cop in San Francisco. He was friendly and funny, qualities not always displayed by SFPD officers. We met again when he made a financial contribution to the Measure P campaign. Tennenbaum agreed to be on our speaker’s bureau, explaining why Measure P was good for police officers. He was a great police advocate for Measure P.

I soon learned of Tennebaum’s long-term advocacy in favor of nonlaw enforcement responses to community crises, such as Santa Rosa’s new InResponse program. And his advocacy that the war on drugs created unnecessary conflicts between police agencies and BIPOC communities and should be replaced by more effective approaches.

Tennebaum walked the talk well before he decided to run for sheriff. I have confidence he will do everything possible to make the Sheriff’s Office the best 21st century policing agency in the country, responsive to all our communities.

Vote Tennenbaum for sheriff.

JERRY THREET

Victoria, British Columbia

