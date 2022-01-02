Golis: Ready or not, our annual news junkies quiz

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and don’t necessarily reflect The Press Democrat editorial board’s perspective. The opinion and news sections operate separately and independently of one another.

Hoping for the best, we welcome a new year, and say hello to the annual Press Democrat Quiz for News Junkies.

You know the rules. Place your books under your desk. No texting, tweeting or trolling. You are welcome to use a calculator and slide rule (but good luck with finding a math problem).

If you’re tempted to peek at your neighbor’s answers, go ahead. (These days, there’s enough stress in our lives without sweating over a dumb test.)

You may begin.

1. Santa Rosa city planner Shari Meads explained, “We’re trying to make everybody happy, which is probably impossible here.” What’s the subject that leaves people so angry and divided?

A. Masks required in all public meetings.

B. Masks and proof of vaccination required in all public meetings.

C. Short-term rentals.

D. A resolution endorsing Joe Biden for president.

2. True or false, in developing a revised water conservation plan, the Petaluma City Council debated the merits of bathtubs.

3. A local high school hired a New York law firm to investigate allegations against former teachers at the school. Name the school.

4. Sen. Mike McGuire, D-Healdsburg, is leading opposition to a proposed train service on the North Coast. What is this train supposed to carry?

A. Timber workers.

B. Coal.

C. High-grade cannabis.

D. Tourists.

5. The Codding family in 2021 sold the Montgomery Village Shopping Center. Within five years, tell us how many years the family owned the shopping center.

Highway 37 is on the map for regional planners. Why? (JOHN BURGESS / The Press Democrat)

6. Highway 37 in southern Sonoma County belongs on the shortlist of the most congested highways in the Bay Area. As transportation planners consider improvements to the highway, what special concern dominates their conversations?

7. A local official said, “I’m not worried about downtown Santa Rosa. It’s strong enough, it’s organized enough … I’m worried about those that don’t have the ability to defend themselves.” Who is this local official and what was he talking about?

8. Rohnert Park debated a controversial ban on this material. What is it?

A. Coal.

B. High-grade cannabis.

C. Fireworks.

D. Natural gas in new homes.

9. Who told the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors “just because it’s in your legal power to do so doesn’t make it right”?

San Francisco Giants star Buster Posey won a big award in 2021. Do you know which one? (KENT PORTER / The Press Democrat) 2021

10. Giants catcher Buster Posey announced his retirement and then won an award. What was the award?

11. True or false, in September, District Attorney Jill Ravitch survived a recall election with support from developer and bank chairman Bill Gallaher.

12. People who signed up for COVID vaccinations in Rohnert Park were later told to stay home. Why?

A. The sponsors ran out of vaccine.

B. State and county governments disagreed on the age criteria for vaccine recipients.

C. The clinic was canceled for lack of interest.

D. Officials feared protests by anti-vaxxers.

13. The San Francisco Giants set a team record for wins in the regular season. Exactly how many regular season games did the Giants win?

14. True or false, as measured by median age, Santa Rosa is the third oldest city in the Bay Area.

Sonoma County Sheriff Mark Essick and Sonoma County Supervisor Lynda Hopkins.

15. Why wouldn’t you invite Supervisor Lynda Hopkins and Sheriff Mark Essick to the same party?

16. As 2021 drew to a close, extra attention was given to who was vaccinated and who wasn’t. Within 5%, tell us the percentage of Sonoma County residents who have received two shots of vaccine and the booster.

17. What was the name of the Windsor mayor who resigned following allegations of sexual misconduct and assault?

18. True or false, the public high school in Sebastopol is named Analy High School.

Gov. Gavin Newsom, who visited Lake Mendocino in April to announce a drought emergency asked Californians to save water. How did we do? (KENT PORTER / The Press Democrat)

19. As the drought stretched into a second summer, Gov. Gavin Newsom asked Californians to reduce their water use by 15%. In August, state residents responded by reducing water conservation by this amount:

A. 25%.

B. 20%.

C. 15%.

D. 5%.

20. What was the median price of a single-family home in Sonoma County in October?

A. $550,000.

B. $750,000.

C. $950,000.

D. None of the above.

Sonoma County supervisors put the Chanate Road campus on the market in 2021. Did they close a deal? (CHAD SURMICK / The Press Democrat, 2018)

21. The gift that keeps on giving. True or false, after years of turmoil, the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors came close to selling the former Sutter Hospital site, but the board changed its mind after The Press Democrat reported complaints from the Las Vegas tenants of the would-be buyer, developer Eddie Haddad.