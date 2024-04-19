PD Editorial: Don’t let Google cut off the news

Editorials represent the views of The Press Democrat editorial board and The Press Democrat as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

Google’s decision to stop linking to some California news sites sets a dangerous precedent. Lawmakers should swiftly pass the California Journalism Preservation Act to protect the free flow of information and prevent tech giants from bullying news outlets.

A week ago, Google announced it was removing links to certain California news outlets in response to the California Journalism Preservation Act. The bill, which passed the Assembly last year and is pending in the state Senate, would require Google to pay news publishers for using their content on its platform.

Google’s strong-arm tactic proved what thousands of publishers and free speech advocates, including more than 2,200 members of the News/Media Alliance, have been saying about harm caused by tech behemoths. When Google can arbitrarily cut people off from the news, there’s a problem.

California Senate President Pro Tempore Mike McGuire, D-Healdsburg, condemned Google’s action, writing, “Let me be crystal clear: The legislative process will not be blunted by this bullying.” He rightly called the move a “breach of public trust.”

For decades, tech giants like Google and Meta (Facebook) have profited from reputable outlets’ news content without paying a dime for the privilege. According to one recent study, Google’s use of journalistic content is worth at least $12 billion each year. Meanwhile, the companies have near-monopolies in online advertising and prevent news sites from reaping much profit on that front.

Assembly Bill 886, the journalism protection act, would require digital platforms like Google and Meta to pay eligible news outlets a “journalism usage fee” when the companies use news content alongside their digital ads. News organizations would be required to spend at least 70% of the revenue on news gathering. Such fair compensation would level the playing field for struggling media outlets and uphold the integrity of journalism in the digital age.

Google dismisses the bill as “unworkable” and laughably asserts that it would harm small, local publishers. As if bolstering the financial position of the local free press could somehow be harmful.

Google tried similar stunts in Australia and Canada before reaching agreements with lawmakers and publishers in both countries.

As a private company, Google is not legally obligated to provide links to any particular news outlet. But in practice, it has become one of Californians’ primary sources of information. By selectively blocking access to news sources, Google is wielding an outsized influence on public opinion and undermining the critical role of the free press in a democracy. This is treading on dangerous ground.

McGuire rightly points out that Google’s actions deny the public access to vital information and threaten public safety, as timely news updates are essential for informing citizens about emergencies and public safety incidents. If a wildfire broke out and threatened homes, might Google prevent people from finding out about it because it’s blocking the news?

While news organizations benefit from increased traffic generated by Google’s search algorithms, Google profits from the content produced by these organizations without compensating them, ultimately siphoning resources from the very newsrooms that provide valuable articles and information. Lawmakers must act swiftly to pass legislation that protects the integrity of journalism and prevents tech giants from abusing their power for financial gain.

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.