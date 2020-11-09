Monday’s Letters to the Editor

Celebrate democracy

EDITOR: Celebrate that our democracy survives. More Americans voted than ever voted in any election before. No acts of violence occurred. Almost as many of us voted for Donald Trump as voted for Joe Biden. The American people, each and every one of us, can heave a collective sigh of relief. No. 45’s term of office will end this January. No. 46, Joe Biden, will enter the White House. The world’s greatest modern republic will heal since a leader will replace one who could not lead. Whew!

FRANK BAUMGARDNER

Santa Rosa

Stopping the virus

EDITOR: I am writing in response to the Oct. 27 article “County stymied by virus spread.” In search of an answer, the author interviewed several community leaders to get their opinions as to why Sonoma County continues to have such a high number of COVID-19 cases. A variety of reasons were suggested, including crowded living conditions and low-wage workers not being able to afford to stay home when they are sick. It was noted that the Board of Supervisors recently approved $16 million to help curb the spread of the virus with expensive programs.

Amazingly, wearing a mask was never mentioned. It is a known fact that wearing a mask is a deterrent against spreading the virus. Why not spend some of that $16 million on masks? Provide them free of charge throughout the county along with an aggressive campaign to encourage mask wearing. Make it cool and patriotic. Have contests for creative masks, put up encouraging signs. It could work.

JEANE TAYLOR

Santa Rosa

Escalating polarization

EDITOR: I recently discovered a timely, well-researched and profound book — “Divided We Fall,” by David French — that analyzes our escalation toward polarization of our opposing political beliefs, which may be beginning to hurtle us dangerously close to some manner of societal disintegration, a totalitarian system, a hot/cold civil war, secession by some states or a vulnerability that allows meddling or an actual takeover by hostile foreign powers.

French realistically presents how both sides are complicit in this trend, either by the familiar emotion-fueled ultra-defensive egotistical melodrama in support of a timeworn status quo, or the equally familiar intolerant, elitist pseudo-superiority that is more collective egotism than anything real. While each side feels smugly justified in their biased melodrama, none of it is very accurate, realistic, comprehensive or constructive.

He concludes with several chapters that discuss resolutions while appealing to our rational need to cross the aisle, to be empathetic toward differences and to strive to become more tolerant of this unpopular kind of diversity. Only then can we achieve the fully pluralistic cooperative union envisioned by our Founding Fathers and give the attention necessary to confront the other pressing challenges — the coronavirus, global warming, etc. — that befall us. It’s an enlightening read.

ROBERT BEAUCHAMP

Sebastopol

The Second Amendment

EDITOR: The Second Amendment makes it clear that a well-regulated militia is necessary to the security of a free state. Note that it doesn’t mention guns of any type, nor does it say that an unregulated militia is necessary for anything.

Article I, Section 8 of the Constitution says Congress, meaning the House and Senate, is to provide for organizing, arming and disciplining the militia. Regulation of firearms isn’t an infringement of rights but actually is part of Congress’ job description.

The Constitution also states that Congress has the responsibility of calling forth the militia to suppress insurrection and repel invasions. Gun owners, like Kyle Rittenhouse in Kenosha, Wisconsin, who show up to suppress demonstrators without being called upon by Congress to do so are in violation of the Constitution. Therefore, their right to bear arms is null and void. Violent criminals aren’t allowed to own firearms.

Constitutional originalists should have no problem understanding these points. They would never support armed liberals showing up at state capitols to force their views upon duly elected governors. Our president is supposed to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution.

D.C. GALLOWAY

Sebastopol

Echoing Ford

EDITOR: As President Gerald Ford once famously said, “Our long national nightmare is over.” God bless America.

DAVID BONTA

Santa Rosa

Support whistleblowers

EDITOR: Oct. 22 was the 10th anniversary of the publication of the Iraq War Logs. The logs revealed war crimes, more than 15,000 previously undocumented civilian casualties and evidence that the military killed innocent people and mislabeled them as enemies for statistical purposes. These revelations were only possible because Army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning acted out of conscience and WikiLeaks bravely published them after the Washington Post and New York Times hesitated.

The Iraq War Logs won countless awards but also led to Manning spending years in prison and WikiLeaks publisher Julian Assange facing an unprecedented 175-year sentence.

With so much uncertainty surrounding the freedom of the press, from Donald Trump’s anti-journalism rhetoric to polarized partisan media to social media giants censoring people’s speech, we must stand up for the First Amendment. Whatever your political beliefs, we should all support protecting whistleblowers and press freedom. Without them, we cannot be informed, responsible citizens.

MICHAEL ROMANO

Sebastopol

