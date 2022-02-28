Monday’s Letters to the Editor

Climate action needed

EDITOR: Recent news that the megadrought deepened so much last year that it is now the driest in at least 1,200 years is another reminder that the No. 1 issue facing our community and our planet is climate change (“Drought worst in 1,200 years,” Feb. 15). A study by climate scientists calculated that 42% of our new megadrought can be attributed to human-caused climate change.

There is still so much we can do to limit the worst impacts of climate change. Here are a few suggestions: sign up for Sonoma Clean Power’s Evergreen option, get rooftop solar, switch your car and appliances to electric, compost. There are all kinds of other actions we can take — figure out what works for you and take action.

But, most critically, we must lean on our local, state and federal political leaders. Let them know that we care about climate change and expect them to work hard to pass climate legislation. In California we have incredible opportunities to actually get some meaningful climate legislation passed.

JANE BENDER

Santa Rosa

Keep county center

EDITOR: Your Feb. 13 editorial overlooked several considerations as to negative consequences of moving Sonoma County offices to downtown Santa Rosa (“Downtown is the right spot for new county offices”). You touted a plus of being at the intersection of two freeways. Adding traffic there for county offices would make a congested situation worse.

The existing county campus has two exits that serve it, one of which was added primarily for that purpose. There is adequate space on the campus the county already owns to begin building replacement offices and parking infrastructure to meet 21st century concerns, and it could be done one or two structures at a time with minor disruption and manageable costs to us all.

There is very little overlap of Santa Rosa city and Sonoma County government functions that would be made more efficient by consolidating their location, SMART service is linear and unlikely to increase use by those in need of county visits, and downtown is a better location for increasing residential development.

JONATHAN McCLELLAND

Santa Rosa

Why people leave

EDITOR: I have many friends who have fled this state for Idaho, Florida, Texas, Washington, Ohio and Tennessee, not because of fires and drought, as Kimberly Grace Thatcher wrote (“I stayed, but may neighborhood is fading away,” Close to Home, Feb. 18). They left due to the state’s policies and politics.

As beautiful as this state may be, they could no longer tolerate the soft-on-crime district attorneys, the unresolved homelessness, the poor state forest management, high taxes, low-achieving education system, high cost of fuel, food and housing, little water management, suffocating mask and vaccine mandates and the state school board and Legislature installing critical race theory into the schools.

Thatcher whines about the large monstrosities being built and the high cost of small cottages. It is said the county has a housing crisis; therefore, more apartments are built and newcomers erect larger homes. It’s zoning departments and city councils that allow this despite our assumption that the character of neighborhoods must be maintained. If you keep electing the same people, you continue getting the same results.

The census reports that 367,299 residents left the state last year, almost 1% of its population. We lost one seat in Congress. Until policies change, residents will continue to escape.

SANDY METZGER

Santa Rosa

An infusion of joy

EDITOR: Where else can you enjoy unconditional love than with your pet? Where else can you find nonjudgmental devotion? Pets provide great joy. Experience the wonders, and you’ll forever be a devoted pet owner.

Now, if you have never been an owner and want to experience snippets of pure joy or you are a pet owner and want to help with the “orphans,” enlist as a volunteer at the Humane Society of Sonoma County. I’m a volunteer and find great joy interacting with lots of animals every week.

Whether it’s the tearful goodbyes as owners drop off their loved ones for a spay/neuter procedure or the excitement in seeing the first signs of their loved one listening at an obedience class, joy abounds.

Even more joyful is the excitement Adela, a 9-year-old mixed breed, looking for a new home, shows when I show up to walk and play. What a mega dose of joy is infused into me. Oh, what a wonderful feeling.

Consider volunteering or adopting if you could use more joy in your life.

CHRIS NELLE

Santa Rosa

Cut plastic waste

EDITOR: Plastic pollution is a major problem for our ecosystems and especially the oceans. On a personal level, I’ve seen a lot of pollution in the lakes and on hiking trails in Santa Rosa, and it takes away from my enjoyment of them.

Beyond that, plastic pollution is harmful to marine life along with birds that are often led to suffocate. Eighty-eight percent of ocean-dwelling species are threatened by plastic pollution, which is expected to quadruple by 2050 unless we take action. That is why I urge the Legislature to pass Assembly Bill 2026, which would ban the further use of single-use plastic.

I’ve participated in getting people to pledge to the campaign and informed them of the problem at hand, and many have been rallied to action. My school’s organization has collected 2,000 names on our petition, and we will be watching our state officials to determine whether they do the right thing for our communities and ecosysstems, as well as the human and animal populations worldwide.

TRISTAN CANDELARIA

Santa Rosa

