Monday’s Letters to the Editor

Study desalination

EDITOR: Additional years of drought will further deplete the water in Lake Sonoma. Population increases require additional water. An assessment of desalination by a qualified engineering firm is in order.

Where could we place the plant? Where could we hook into the existing water system? Can the pipe from the ocean use an existing right of way? Is placing the pipe beside the Russian River to connect with the present wells at Mirabel a realistic option? How do costs compare with present water costs?

A new five-year strategic water plan is being developed. Your input can direct what is proposed. Email your supervisor and the water people. Positive solutions will boost Sonoma County’s desirability and help those of us who live here. Why back us into accepting rationing?

JOHN DUNNING

Sonoma

An activist court

EDITOR: Clarence Thomas is on a roll. After failing to recuse himself from Donald Trump's executive privilege case, which involved his wife’s emails, he gutted a 110-year-old New York law that made it illegal to carry a gun in public without first obtaining a permit.

Thomas likened support for musket-carrying militias in the 1700s with letting anybody carry made-for-war assault weapons almost anywhere. Are tanks next? Could someone possibly be more out of touch with today’s world than this? With a plethora of mass shootings unique to America, Thomas is intent on making it easier for mass murderers.

After concurring to overturn the 50-year precedent of Roe v. Wade and the 1992 Casey decision that upheld Roe, Thomas wrote that other rights should also be taken away from Americans, such as contraception and same-sex marriage. What happened to the land of the free? In today’s expensive, overpopulated, warming world, Thomas wants to turn gay rights into gay wrongs and interfere with everyone’s sex lives.

The Supreme Court is not supposed to have an agenda. This is an activist, overreaching court that is disregarding precedent to fit justices’ personal beliefs. That is not conservative, and it shouldn’t be legal.

TOM LANZONE

Sebastopol

A fitting punishment

EDITOR: After the Jan. 6 committee completes its work and there is nothing further needed to prove to the American people and Attorney General Merrick Garland that the former president of the United States, Donald Trump, attempted, criminally, to destroy the Constitution by demolishing citizens’ right to legitimately vote for their leaders, what would be an appropriate sentence for this highest crime against our country since its founding? A lifetime in prison as a common criminal?

No, this is a unique crime committed by an uncommon criminal and deserving of an uncommon sentence: first, lifetime loss of U.S. citizenship; second, lifetime banishment from all 50 states and U.S. territories. I believe that not only would this be an appropriate response to this ultimate political crime, but it should set a strong precedent for responding to any equally treasonous future crime by a U.S. president or vice president.

D.J. EVANS

Santa Rosa

A note of gratitude

EDITOR: I want to extend a brief thank you to the people of Marin and Sonoma counties for participating in the June primary. We far outpaced California’s turnout, a reflection of the deep-rooted civic-minded nature of our community.

In my campaign for state Assembly, I was honored to finish first, and I look forward to many conversations ahead on the countless ways the policies made in the state Capitol impact our lives. I’ll be on the ballot again in November.

We are at a crossroads. A reactionary Supreme Court is rolling back the clock on reproductive rights, environmental protection and so much more. We’re forced to bear witness to the scourge of deadly gun violence. Rising costs are interfering with everyone’s ability to make ends meet and prepare for the future. The existential threat of climate change continues to create a more dangerous world. These are perilous times, and we need an experienced legislator representing the North Bay.

No matter who you voted for in the primary, thank you for being part of the fabric of our community. It means a lot to call this area my home, to raise my family here and to call you my neighbors.

DAMON CONNOLLY

San Rafael

Go to a show

EDITOR: I encourage everyone to attend a performance of the Summer Repertory Theatre, being held at the beautiful, newly renovated Burbank Auditorium at Santa Rosa Junior College. It is a joyous and uplifting experience that we can all use right now.

We attended “Cinderella,” which was marvelous. The young performers are so talented, and the beautiful costumes and innovative stage design are top-notch. There is even a live orchestra accompanying the production.

It is such a privilege to have this wonderful theater company make its base in Santa Rosa each summer, bringing terrific theater arts majors from across the country here to Sonoma County. The talent is just so impressive, and it feels good to support this artistic expression.

Their shows run through early August, so do yourself a favor and enjoy this theater magic.

LAURIE TRAINOR

Santa Rosa

