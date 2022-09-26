Monday’s Letters to the Editor

Grass vs. artificial turf

EDITOR: Sarah Phillips tells us to “conclusively conclude. … The lawn does not lie” (“Lawns don’t lie,” Letters, Sept. 11). I say the public cannot make an informed decision about the pluses and minuses of growing natural grass versus laying artificial grass on top of live earth unless the matter is publicly and intelligently debated.

That could be done in multiple settings, such as the Press Democrat Forum section, allowing opposing knowledgeable points of view to educate us. A public in-person (with Zoom) community forum could be sponsored by Sonoma Water about specific ways natural grass or artificial grass can be efficiently used in our landscapes. Or, as Phillips suggests, we could, “impose a hefty fine on every property owner with a green lawn (except the artificial ones).”

I can’t yet conclusively conclude that is the best response to a very real conundrum. Is installing artificial grass a sustainable solution to international drought problems? Or are there efficient ways to use natural growing grass in some landscapes? My uninformed guess is that the truth lies somewhere between opposing positions.

I’m listening, but I can’t tell if my lawn is telling the truth.

BOB CIPOLLA

Santa Rosa

A communal solution?

EDITOR: Back in the 1960s there were communes (similar to a kibbutz, an intentional community in Israel that was traditionally based on agriculture). People raised and grew their own food, and household tasks were divided among hippie members. With all the money being spent on homelessness the past few years, I am sure one could purchase some clear acreage in Sonoma County, build a residence and install Honey Pots and garbage bins. My two cents.

FRANCIE SIMONSON

Santa Rosa

Reckless driving

EDITOR: In other developed countries, traffic deaths have declined over the past decade. Here? They have increased by 30%. Pedestrian and cyclist deaths rose 40%. We drive like bats out of hell. You can see the insanity on our freeways and streets daily.

At the corner by my house, most drivers ignore the stop sign. I imagine some of those drivers are screaming about sideshows. I want sideshows stopped, too, but you can’t cite many deaths from them.

Another contributing factor is the extra weight of electric vehicle batteries. Weight contributes to fatalities when there is an accident. They have increased acceleration ability, which apparently makes some drivers feel like superheroes. The largest vehicles have design flaws, as automakers appeal to American arrogance, not safety.

I’m guessing most traffic deaths are caused by people who consider themselves good drivers and law-abiding citizens. Many are not.

Consciously or unconsciously, we know that we have little real control over our lives. Rugged individualism is the mindset, but this frantic behavior belies insecurity. Climate disaster is real; so is economic instability. Stop driving as though the road belongs to you alone. We will live and die together, whether you understand that or not.

SUSAN COLLIER LAMONT

Santa Rosa

Say no to Prop. 1

EDITOR: Proposition 1 amends our state constitution to read, “The state shall not deny or interfere with an individual’s reproductive freedom, which includes their fundamental right to choose to have an abortion.” For the following reasons, Sonoma County Pro-life urges a no vote.

First, we affirm, with the Declaration of Independence and the 14th Amendment, that every human being has a self-evident, God-given right to life. When sperm meets egg, there is a human being. Therefore, constitutionally, there is no right to abort a developing human being.

Second, on its face the amendment creates an absolute right to an abortion, so the state no longer can protect preborn children. Under the new regime, abortion will be legal up to the moment of birth, or held to be.

Third, the vast majority of Americans reject such abortion extremism. Poll after poll demonstrates that the more voters learn about fetal development and the dangers of abortion, the more they favor reasonable legal restrictions.

When shall abortion be legal? Before a baby’s heart begins to beat (three to four weeks from conception)? Before all her organs are present (eight weeks)? Before she can feel pain (14-17 weeks)? The Supreme Court opened this debate. Proposition 1 cuts it off.

Vote no on Proposition 1.

LAWRENCE LEHR

Santa Rosa

A solar champion

EDITOR: I hope those who favor environmental protection will vote for Marin County Supervisor Damon Connolly for state Assembly. He has fought for open space and coastal protection and championed the recently passed Marin County open space and parks measure. He is a climate warrior: he helped form MCE (our Sonoma Clean Energy agency) and testified at the California Public Utility Commission on behalf of rooftop solar owners. He is strongly opposed to the solar tax proposed by the commission and has promised to lead the effort in the Legislature to oppose any solar tax. If you have rooftop solar and want to avoid the proposed tax, vote for Damon Connolly for Assembly.

JERRY MERAL

Inverness

