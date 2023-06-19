Monday’s Letters to the Editor

Safeguard the coast

EDITOR: Sonoma County’s Board of Supervisors has the opportunity to become “Super Supes” by voting to retain or strengthen parcel specific protections in the Local Coastal Plan. These protections have been safeguards for decades, shielding our coastline from development. Critical habitats are constantly at risk as developers continually apply for permits.

The California Coastal Act requires protection, preservation and restoration of each fragile coastal reach. Oceans are already visibly rising, affecting bluff stability, limiting clean water availability and more. We expect our leaders to protect these coastal lands.

Now is the time for the supervisors to stand up for those of us depending on them now, and for future generations who are counting on having future coastal habitats to appreciate; to protect them from even higher oceans in the future.

At their meeting on July 17, the supervisor may vote to weaken existing strong policies. Send an email to bos@sonoma-county.org urging them to be “Super Supes” by keeping all individual parcel protections fully intact. Your voice will make the difference. Let’s safeguard our coast now.

DEE SWANHUYSER

Sebastopol

Defining sedition

EDITOR: What does sedition mean in simple terms? Sedition, a noun, is the crime of creating a revolt, disturbance or violence against lawful civil authority with the intent to cause its overthrow or destruction.

The seditious conspiracy guilty verdicts of Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio and three lieutenants — handed down after a contentious and erratic trial that lasted more than twice as long as expected — bolster the Justice Department’s record in its historic prosecution of the Capitol attack on Jan. 6, 2021.

The investigation has now led to convictions against two top extremist group leaders on a legally complex charge that’s rarely brought and can be difficult to prove. The verdicts could further embolden the Justice Department and special counsel Jack Smith as they dig into efforts by Donald Trump and his allies to undo President Joe Biden’s victory.

It is important to note that Tarrio was not present at the Capitol on Jan. 6; rather he was convicted of using his words to incite.

Lock him up. Lock him up. Lock him up.

GARY SCIFORD

Santa Rosa

Missing ‘The Drive’

EDITOR: “The Drive with Steve Jaxon” debuted on KSRO radio on Aug. 8, 2008. That was the day my wife and I moved to Sonoma County. I was a loyal listener until the show was canceled on June 2 (“Casual, yet sad last day,” June 3).

“The Drive” was my No. 1 source for learning about local politics, the wine and beer scenes, live music, theater and all that makes Sonoma County a special place. Through his humor and unique world view, Jaxon introduced me to local leaders and the hardworking people who make our towns, cities, and county function. I will miss Jaxon, Harry Duke and their many guests who both informed and entertained.

KSRO replaced “The Drive with Steve Jaxon” with “The Joe Pags Show.” KSRO’s revamped format now includes three conservative talk shows from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. I am the first to admit that this left-leaning county needs a little diversity of opinion. I tuned in to the Pags program recently to hear him declare in no uncertain terms that “the 2020 election was absolutely stolen from Donald Trump.”

So much for diversity of opinion. I will be tuning to a new radio station.

KURT DUNPHY

Santa Rosa

Celebrating Juneteenth

EDITOR: I am excited to celebrate Juneteenth this year, remembering the freeing of slaves from the Democrat-controlled state of Texas by the Republican-led Union Army. I am proud to be a Republican — the party of Lincoln and the Union Army. Let us remember our country’s history and celebrate the Republican-led victory over the slave states primarily run by Democrats.

JEFF O’BRIEN

Petaluma

Trump’s true believers

EDITOR: Recently T.K. McDonald expressed his admiration of Donald Trump and said liberals were afraid of him (“Trump scares Democrats,” Letters, May 19). Not exactly. Trump is the first president in our history to deny us a peaceful transfer of power. He fomented a violent assault on our Capitol to disrupt the certification of Joe Biden’s presidency and try to keep himself in power.

We watched live on TV as his innermost circle and his own family testified that he knew he lost, and he knew he was lying. Meanwhile, Fox News admitted lying — to your face — about the election being rigged, all for the sake of keeping its MAGA base. Now the indictment revealing his abuse of highly classified national secrets is breathtaking, shocking and appalling.

Yet a recent poll showed that 70% of Republicans view Trump favorably. This goes far beyond liberal vs. conservative politics. This is what really scares me — that so many deluded people can ignore Trump’s traitorous, self-serving behavior and still believe he cares about them or this country. More than Trump, it is the true believers who frighten me.

JOHN HOY

Petaluma

