Monday’s Letters to the Editor

History repeats

EDITOR: Donald Trump and his followers say a former president cannot be indicted, but we’ve been down this road before. Early in the 19th century, former Vice President Aaron Burr was indicted for treason and tried in a federal court.

Burr was charged with leading a conspiracy to seize much of the American Southwest and part of Mexico, with the intention of declaring himself supreme ruler for life. He and others planned to mount a military insurrection to achieve this. He admitted as much. He campaigned around the country for support for a popular rebellion. President Thomas Jefferson was aghast at the perceived treachery and insisted on bringing Burr to trial.

Burr was tried for treason before a federal court in Virginia. No less than Chief Justice John Marshall presided over his trial. Burr was acquitted largely because the main evidence against him was a letter forged by one of his co-conspirators.

I assume that because the chief justice felt it was all right to indict a former vice president, it would also be acceptable to indict a former president.

DOUG ROBERTSON

Santa Rosa

Speeding drivers

EDITOR: We live in Larkfield. To cross from our neighborhood to Molsberry Marketplace, we have to navigate four lanes of traffic where the speed limit is 35 mph. To cross, we push a button. About five seconds in, the traffic light turns yellow, alerting drivers they need to slow down. After that, the light goes full red, directing drivers to stop, then flashing red, letting drivers know they can proceed after stopping. It’s not working.

My husband and I have almost been hit by drivers who ignore the signals or don’t understand what they mean. Before we cross, we look both ways to assess drivers’ speeds and whether they appear to recognize that we’re in the crosswalk.

Since Larkfield is an unincorporated area, this is CHP and Sonoma County Sheriff’s Ofice jurisdiction. I would like monitoring of this crosswalk. We might need a full stop stoplight due to the immense amount of traffic in this area. Between Airport Boulevard and Mark West Springs Road, there are three stoplights on Old Redwood Highway. Old Red has become a raceway where motorists frequently exceed speed limits in designated residential and school zones.

SHERYL RONSHAUSEN GRAY

Santa Rosa

For a carbon tax

EDITOR: Carolyn Levine makes the point that the costs to society of burning fossil fuels (climate disaster relief, economic losses, health costs, etc.) should be paid by fossil fuel companies rather than society at large (“Big oil won’t pay a cent for causing catastrophes,” Aug. 27), an idea supported by 28 Nobel laureate economists.

These costs are estimated at around $190 per ton of carbon dioxide emitted. Studies have shown that imposing a gradually increasing tax on fossil fuels will have a significant effect on reducing their use and promoting greener energy sources, greatly accelerating the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions. The revenue collected can be returned to every household as a monthly dividend.

The science, the economics and the rationale for a carbon tax are all there, but what’s missing is the political will on the part of government representatives. You can help by adding your voice by joining Citizens Climate Lobby (citizensclimatelobby.org). Yes, you can do something about climate change. You can reduce your own carbon footprint, but you can also help create national policy that will really make a difference.

PAUL LARKIN

Sebastopol

Upcoming elections

EDITOR: What we can expect in the next 14 months? Record amounts of campaign donations will be made. Dirt will be dug up, and mud will be slung. Accusations will be made, but by the time the truth is discovered, the damage will be done.

The vote will come down to a common denominator — money. People without means will vote for anyone promising to give them more money. Wealthy people will vote for anyone promising to take less of their money. The only people who will lose out are the middle class. They are the people working hard to put food on the table and make ends meet. The middle class is the majority of voters who actually care about the issues on the ballot. They are the class who vote for and care for social issues — the same issues that the rich and the poor are trying their best to destroy.

After the election, the contentious climate will continue and neither senators nor House members will reach across the aisle to get things done, so we will be back to square one, a divided nation.

CAROLE GALEAZZI

Santa Rosa

Ocean rescues

EDITOR: The Sept. 4 front page feature about an ocean rescue caught and held my attention (“Chilly ocean rescue drama”). I recently read a fascinating and extremely well written book titled “Stories from Sea Level” by Ed Vodrazka. It effectively and dramatically chronicles the heroic and humorous true adventures of California’s ocean lifeguards. The dramatic rescue at Duncan’s Landing would be right at home in Vodrazka’s book. I encourage those who found the article worth reading to pick up a copy of “Stories from Sea Level” at their local library or bookstore. It’s a gripping read.

JOEL CROCKETT

The Sea Ranch

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.