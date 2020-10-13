PD Editorial: An experienced trio for Petaluma council

There is no question our politics have become polarized, from Washington to Sacramento to Petaluma’s City Hall. Policymaking was once about compromise and give-and-take. Now too often it has now become a zero-sum game — in order for one side to get what it wants, the other side must lose.

Politics have also become meaner, more personal and more toxic as we increasingly live our lives online. Since the COVID-19 pandemic, we have lived almost exclusively online, increasing this polarization. We aren’t able to attend an in-person local City Council meeting or press the flesh with the candidates to see that maybe they are decent people.

In these hyperpolarized times, one leadership quality is increasingly rare and especially valuable: the ability to compromise. We need to elect representatives who will listen to all viewpoints, who will look toward the center, not just the fringes of their base, who can deescalate the bruising partisan battles.

In the race for Petaluma City Council, three candidates stand out for their ability to see the middle ground. Incumbents Mike Healy, Kathy Miller and Gabe Kearney have effectively represented the interests of a broad majority of residents and deserve to be reelected.

The incumbents have the added advantage of experience and knowledge of the inner workings of the city. This is especially important in uncertain times with Petaluma facing a budget crisis, a housing crisis, a climate crisis and a public health crisis all at the same time. We need leaders who are already up to speed and can continue to find solutions to these challenges.

Healy, the council’s longest serving member, has represented Petaluma for two decades. A lawyer, he is steeped in knowledge about all of the issues the council faces, often citing an obscure legal precedent or an old staff report to solve a problem.

Miller, who has served on the council for eight years, is the lone representative who lives on the east side of Petaluma. As a member of the Sonoma County Transportation Authority, she has effectively lobbied for funding to widen Highway 101 through Petaluma while adding sound walls and leaving space for the Rainier crosstown connector.

Kearney recently ran afoul of state campaign finance regulators, a lapse in judgment that should give voters pause. He attributed the misstep to a paperwork error and is working to resolve the matter. At a time when government transparency is under attack, it is especially disappointing to see, but it should not unravel his years of service to the city.

Kearney adds diversity to the mostly white council. A Latino member of the LGBTQ community, he also is 20 years younger than the next youngest council member. A state emergency management coordinator, he understands Petaluma’s public safety needs.

These three incumbents understand that developments, when done right, can enhance the city. They work with developers to extract the most benefits for Petaluma, like much-needed affordable housing, bike paths, parks and traffic mitigation.

All three incumbents are liberal Democrats, yet in Petaluma they are considered “moderate” because of their ability to strike a balance. They face a challenge from a slate of self-styled progressives who all have good ideas, but their rigid ideology doesn’t represent a majority of Petalumans.

To rein in divisiveness in politics, we need politicians who will work for the best interests of all residents. In this race, the three incumbents have the experience to lead Petaluma through challenging times.

The Press Democrat recommends Mike Healy, Kathy Miller and Gabe Kearney for Petaluma City Council.

