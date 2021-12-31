PD Editorial: Believe it or not, a few good things happened in 2021

Editorials represent the views of The Press Democrat editorial board and The Press Democrat as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

The Press Democrat’s first editorial of 2021 said, “Allow us to salute you for enduring our global annus horribilis and welcome you to a new year that we hope and pray will be healthier and more prosperous for all.”

As the calendar turned to the new year, it seemed as if our optimism was misplaced. The front-page headlines on Jan. 1 included “Vaccine effort falling short” and “State passes 25,000 deaths.” The pro-Trump riot at the U.S. Capitol came less than a week later.

Historians, no doubt, will plumb the failed attempt to prevent the peaceful transfer of power, a first in American history, and the ongoing failure to eradicate COVID-19.

On this day, however, we would like to spotlight some positive things that happened in 2021 — here in Sonoma County and beyond.

Vaccines. After some early logistical obstacles and supply shortages, vaccines have been widely available at no cost since spring. As of Wednesday, 910,370 doses had been administered in Sonoma County, and 362,088 local residents — about 73% of the eligible population — were fully vaccinated. In addition, 153,616 people have received boosters.

Here is some of what those vaccines have made possible: After a year of isolation, families and friends once again were free to gather, grandparents can hug their grandchildren, and visitors are again welcome at senior living facilities. The first public school students returned to their classrooms in April after a year of remote learning, followed by “Tuesday Night Lights” — a COVID-delayed start to an already delayed high school football season. Restaurants opened for indoor dining, the Luther Burbank Center and other local theaters brought back movies and live performances. Bottle Rock — well, it rocked.

Now, as the omicron variant arrives, a high vaccination rate could help flatten the curve.

Getting back to work. With most Sonoma County businesses reopening in 2021, the unemployment rate has fallen to its lowest level since the beginning of the pandemic — 3.7 percent in November. Compare that to 15.4% in April 2020, the first full month of the lockdown. With 8,000 fewer people employed in the county than at the start of the pandemic, there’s room to grow in 2022.

The statewide results are mixed. California tied for the highest unemployment rate in the country in November, while also adding more nonfarm jobs than any other state. A state budget surplus estimated at $31 billion has helped cushion the blow.

A respite from nature’s fury. North Coast residents have endured some of the state’s largest and most destructive wildfires over the past half-dozen years. In 2021, we were spared. California was not. Huge fires burned in the Sierra, flattening the communities of Greenville and Grizzly Flat and threatening the Tahoe Basin. As they rebuild, North Coast residents must stay focused on fire prevention.

Meanwhile, a series of fall and winter storms started refilling reservoirs that were reaching critical levels after two drought years. A return to normal precipitation would be especially welcome in the village of Mendocino, which has been forced to truck in water from Ukiah.

The center held. Despite the attempted insurrection, Joe Biden was sworn in as president on Jan. 20 and later signed a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill and a $1.2 trillion infrastructure repair bill, the latter passed by bipartisan majorities in Congress. In September, recalls targeting Gov. Gavin Newsom and Sonoma County District Attorney Jill Ravitch failed badly. In 2022, voters will pick candidates for local, state and national offices.

Exploration. Even a pandemic couldn’t deter the quest for knowledge about the universe. In February, NASA’s Perseverance rover touched down on Mars. Since then, it has taken more than 100,000 images of the red planet. This month, an international consortium launched the James Webb Space Telescope. Its mission: seek the first galaxies formed after the Big Bang, some 13.8 billion years ago. Wouldn’t that be big news in 2022?

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.