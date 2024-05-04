PD Editorial: Expanded monument honors native history

Editorials represent the views of The Press Democrat editorial board and The Press Democrat as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

President Joe Biden’s expansion of Berryessa Snow Mountain National Monument is a triumph for the environment and a tribute to native culture.

This week’s designation of Molok Luyuk — Condor Ridge, in the Patwin language — couple with expansion of a monument in Southern California moves the state closer to its goal of preserving 30% of public lands by 2030.

Expanding Berryessa Snow Mountain National Monument also adds an important chapter to the historic record. The land has great cultural significance to Native American tribes, and Biden’s action affirms that California history isn’t complete unless it includes the history of the state’s Indigenous peoples.

Molok Luyuk was home to Patwin, Pomo, Wappo and Miwok tribes before they were displaced in the 19th century by miners, trappers and settlers. The new inhabitants called the area Walker Ridge.

Patwin origin stories speak of occupants of nearby villages hunting bear and elk and gathering manzanita berries, nuts and tubers on the 11-mile-long ridge. Ancient tools, trails and other discoveries are all part of a historical record showing that the area was inhabited for thousands of years.

The land, which is publicly owned and managed by the federal Bureau of Land Management, has long been a popular destination for outdoor enthusiasts. It features an abundance of rare plant species and native wildlife and, as you can see in our colleague Kent Porter’s photographs, spectacular vistas spanning Northern California from Mount Konocti to the Sutter Buttes.

However, it wasn’t included when President Barack Obama established Berryessa Snow Mountain National Monument in 2015.

So tribal leaders, California lawmakers and conservation groups urged Biden to exercise his authority under the Antiquities Act of 1906 to expand the monument, which covers 330,000 acres spread across parts of five counties. In addition to expanding the boundaries, Biden officially named the new section Molok Luyuk and directed the Interior Department to explore “co-stewardship” with tribal nations.

Protecting public lands preserves clean air and clean water, provides open space and recreational opportunities for people, now and in the future.

As the restored name suggests, this area once was part of the range of the California condor, which is slowly recovering from near extinction.

“We look forward to the day when condors fly over Molok Luyuk once again,” said Anthony Roberts, chairman of the Yocha Dehe, whose tribal language is the source of the new name for a special place that’s now protected for future generations to enjoy.

