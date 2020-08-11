PD Editorial: Still waiting for real virus relief

With a weekend display of executive action, President Donald Trump offered a respite from three months of Washington inertia — but not much else. His executive orders offer little real relief for unemployed Americans or schools trying to determine whether they can safely reopen during the coronavirus pandemic. Trump’s extended unemployment benefits are contingent on financial contributions from state’s drowning in red ink. Deferring payroll taxes for some workers will be hopelessly complicated for payroll departments, with the added prospect of a steep bill down the line offsetting any immediate benefits for recipients.

Ironically, Trump has adopted two habits of President Barack Obama that he denounced during his campaign four years ago — governing by executive order and golf outings (Saturday’s announcement came from his New Jersey country club). All of this political theater was easily avoidable if the administration and Senate Republicans engaged in serious bargaining after House Democrats passed a $3 trillion relief bill in May. They can’t turn back the clock, so there’s only one responsible solution: negotiate a compromise. It’s long overdue.

You can send a letter to the editor at letters@pressdemocrat.com.