PD Editorial: Thumbs up, thumbs down

Nonprofits and parks make a good team

Twelve years ago, the state announced plans to close 70 parks spanning the Golden State from the Del Norte redwoods to the Salton Sea. No region stood to lose more of its recreational opportunities than the North Coast, which had 21 parks on the hit list. And no region responded more enthusiastically when the state invited nonprofit organizations to enter management or comanagement agreements to keep parks open. Today, according to a legislative committee analysis, 15 state parks are operated by or in partnership with nonprofit groups. Nine of the 15 are in Sonoma, Marin and Mendocino counties: Armstrong Redwoods, Austin Creek, China Camp, Fort Ross, Jack London, the Marconi Conference Center, Mendocino Woodlands, Standish-Hickey and Sugarloaf Ridge. The parks are thriving, but the clock was running out on the law authorizing these public-private partnerships. Not anymore. Gov. Gavin Newsom signed legislation by Sen. Bill Dodd, D-Napa, permanently extending the state Department of Parks and Recreation’s authority to partner with nonprofit groups. Thumbs up.

California avoids a costly food fight

Courtesy of a weekend deal between labor unions and business owners, California voters will be spared from a ballot box war over wages and working conditions in fast-food restaurants. The agreement sets a $20 minimum wage for fast-food workers and establishes a nine-member council to review wages, working hours and working conditions. In return, restaurant owners will withdraw a referendum from the 2024 ballot. In addition to heading off a $100 million initiative war, the truce produced a change that should make future referendums less confusing. Instead of having to guess what voting yes or no means, voters will choose between “keep the law” and “overturn the law.” Thumbs up.

A costly new retirement benefit

A decade after California lawmakers passed a modest pension reform, many state and local governments are still struggling to control employee retirement costs. As of July, the California Public Employees Retirement System was approximately 72% funded. Yet state legislators are poised to vote on a labor contract that would commit taxpayers to contributing to 401(k) accounts for correctional officers in state prisons, on top of already generous pension benefits. If this is approved, it’s likely that other bargaining units will ask for tax-supported 401(k) plans too. If past performance is any indication of future results, state and local officials will quickly accede. We don’t oppose retirement benefits for public employees, but existing systems should be fixed before costly new perks are offered. Thumbs down.

Putting a spotlight on Sonoma County

On Saturday, the Museum of Sonoma County unveiled “Sonoma County Stories,” an ambitious exhibit that celebrates the history and diversity of this chosen place. The permanent exhibit is rooted in interviews and oral histories conducted by our former colleague Gaye LeBaron, who co-authored two books and wrote countless columns for The Press Democrat about people and events that shaped Sonoma County. On Saturday, visitors paused to share memories while studying photos and listening to recordings that trace local history from its Native American origins through the arrival of immigrants from Europe, Asia and Latin America, the Bear Flag revolt, the 1906 earthquake, post-war growth, the environmental movement and evolution of agriculture from hops to dairies to grapes. A single visit wasn’t enough to appreciate all the remarkable stories. Thumbs up.

