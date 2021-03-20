Saturday’s Letters to the Editor

A fireworks alternative

EDITOR: President Joe Biden says he thinks everyone will be able to gather by the Fourth of July this year. Which brings to mind fireworks in a time of great danger for wildfires, as we have seen in recent years. My recommendation is that all the clubs that sold fireworks as fundraisers switch to super soakers, water balloons and squirt guns. The kids could have a lot of fun getting each other wet as the weather in July is usually very hot. I see this as a win-win in a time of such fire danger.

LOUISE FREDSON

Geyserville

SR water rate hike

EDITOR: The Press Democrat’s recent article reporting Santa Rosa’s plan to increase water rates for its customers is another blatant display of the city’s penchant for increasing rates and taxes on its residents (“City prepares water rate hikes,” March 8).

During these desperate times when so many people are struggling to pay their rent and keep food on the table, the city is once again trying to offset its ongoing fiscal mismanagement at the literal expense of residents. How can this possibly be acceptable? The city’s excuse of possible drought conditions this year is a thinly veiled move to pile yet more rate increases on already stressed customers.

Santa Rosans must stand up to city leaders and demand that they rescind this terrible decision.

TOM OWENS

Rohnert Park

County cannabis rules

EDITOR: Commercial cannabis is taking root in unincorporated Sonoma County. The Board of Supervisors will soon vote on part two of the county cannabis ordinance. This ordinance streamlines permitting for cannabis cultivation in unincorporated areas. Many of these areas are zoned agricultural and bordered by rural residential zoning.

The purpose of part two is twofold: streamline permitting for cultivation and production and address community compatibility issues. It succeeds in the first but fails in the second.

As written, the ordinance requires only a 300-foot setback from residences. This means people living near a cultivation and production site may have cannabis just 300 feet from their back doors. Parks, schools and other public places are given large setbacks. Other counties require up to 1,000 feet of setback from residences. Yet Sonoma County’s rural residential communities, where most people spend lots of time outdoors, are given only a 300-foot setback from their homes.

The Board of Supervisors must do as other counties have done and require a 1,000-foot setback from residential neighborhoods. This new ordinance must be fair to all stakeholders.

GINA CLOUD

Bloomfield

Climate costs

EDITOR: We have owned our property for 30 years. I don’t remember when our 4-acre field has not flooded with enough water for mallards to swim and forage. This year, our field is dry, our vernal pond is dry and six wells were replaced in our neighborhood. Replacing a well is expensive; a great inconvenience for those families.

Global climate change will continue to cause more intense droughts, wildfires and floods. Global climate change will bring more erratic weather for which our current infrastructure and community are not ready.

Sonoma County has been proactive on many levels in decreasing our contribution to climate change. Actions taken in the county deserve praise and support. However, there are some who spend money to stop measures that promote a healthier environment. How much better to be on the forefront, building homes that are environmentally sustainable, homes with solar panels, battery storage and other features that ultimately protect all of us.

Some complain that measures to address climate change will be expensive or inconvenient. The reality is drilling a new well, cleaning up after a flood, rebuilding a home and life after a wildfire are much more costly.

CAROL HASENICK

Santa Rosa

GOP and stimulus checks

EDITOR: Republican Sen. John Barrasso of Wyoming claims that the Democratic stimulus package of $1.9 trillion is false advertising and only 9% of the money actually goes toward defeating the virus. Since it’s obvious that each person’s $1,400 check is not going directly to defeat the virus, I call on Barrasso to tell all loyal Republicans to return their checks, uncashed, since it will help keep the federal deficit down. If he is unwilling to do so, then all his talk of how bad the bill is, constitutes just more political hot air.

CARL MERNER

Santa Rosa

A defunding failure

EDITOR: Following eight months of protests, riots and looting in Portland, Oregon, it appears the police defunding movement hasn’t turned into a Kumbaya moment. Last year’s shootings and homicides were the highest in more than 25 years, and without some major changes this year will be worse. Should we be surprised when a city is mob ruled?

Looks like the mayor’s current decision backtracks and puts more uniforms (who were relentlessly demonized last year) on the streets as part of the solution, employing “a team to engage in violence prevention and response.” But I’m confused as to what a nebulous “team to engage in violence prevention and response” looks like, or has it yet been invented?

Could it be that the antifa actions in Portland are more of an insurrection than the Jan. 6 Washington action?

JIM HABERKORN

Santa Rosa

