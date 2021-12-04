Saturday’s Letters to the Editor

Reasons to shop local

EDITOR: As a local retailer, I appreciate the well-meaning editorial touting how shopping local keeps money in the community and supports small local business, while shopping discounters and online funnels dollars to outside corporations (“Shopping local is an investment in your community, Nov. 26). But is shaming local shoppers the way to encourage them to shop local? This shop local for the common good message is stale and ineffective.

Shopping local provides the best personal shopping experience and value. When you shop at a local independent retail store:

— You encounter someone who likely knows, likes and cares about you. Compared to some creepy algorithm.

— You interact with people who truly want to serve you and help you make the best choice. Compared to reading anonymous reviews.

— You receive support from people dedicated to solving any problems you may encounter. Compared to hanging on a support line for hours.

— You enjoy the appreciation of people who value you as part of the community. Compared to being nameless a flyspeck on a corporate report.

Shopping local does benefit your entire community, but that is just icing on an already satisfying cake. Shop local because you are worth it, and you deserve a premium personal experience.

STEVEN ELLIOTT

Rohnert Park

A Senate blockade

EDITOR: I read in Doyle McManus’ column that Sens. Ted Cruz of Texas and Josh Hawley of Missouri have personally blocked confirmation of several ambassadors nominated by President Joe Biden (“Putin demands attention from Biden and NATO,” Tuesday). As I recollect, the Constitution gives the president the power to appoint ambassadors with the advice and consent of the Senate. I don’t recollect that it gives an individual senator the power to turn thumbs down on a nominee. Oh, but I forgot that the Senate in its infinite wisdom has given individual senators powers more suggestive of the imperial Roman Senate. Quo Vadis, senators?

JOHN WISE

Guerneville

Save Scott Dam

EDITOR: A simple question for your readers: Does it make sense to remove a dam and drain a reservoir during a historic drought? I’m thinking the answer would be a resounding “no.” However, there is a group of people, spurred on by Rep. Jared Huffman, who think this is a good idea. With the state set to impose water restrictions, and no rain in sight, it doesn’t seem like a prudent course of action. Climate science tells us that, in the future, the weather will get hotter and drier. And, as the population increases, our water needs will also grow. In 2014, Californians voted for Proposition 1 to provide $7.14 billion for water infrastructure. Can’t we use some of this money to repair Scott Dam? Please, let’s preserve the precious water that we already have.

WILLIAM SPITA

Santa Rosa

Conservative dogma

EDITOR: When I read Sandy Metzger’s letter (“Democrats failing,” Nov. 24), I had to take a second look to make sure I was not in the comics section. The joke is on us as conservatives continue to live and even thrive in their alternate universe where black is white and up is down. Everything Metzger said about Democrats applies to conservatives but is deflected onto everyone else. They are trampling on the Constitution, demolishing our democracy and going full-bore in their play for full power over every aspect of our republic. Voting rights laws twisted to deny those who may vote differently, their constitutional right. Denying the legitimate election of our president. Denying the violent subjugation of African Americans and Native Americans right through the 20th century and into the 21st century.

When I see conservatives advocating that this nation is, or should be, a Christian country — a theocracy, much like Saudi Arabia or the Taliban’s Afghanistan, I wonder what constitution these folks studied in school or what Scripture they have been taught in church. It is the curse of unyielding radical thought on both ends of the spectrum that will bring this republic down. Pay attention.

ALAN SCHACKMAN

Santa Rosa

An egg or a chicken?

EDITOR: A thought experiment: If you drop a chicken egg, you’ve broken a chicken egg. If you drop a fertilized chicken egg, have you broken an egg or killed a chicken? I’d rather not leave that to the Supreme Court to decide.

PAUL THIELEN

Sebastopol

Biden’s failures

EDITOR: How does it happen? Joe Biden promised to bring political factions together. Not only has he not done that, the situation is worse that it was under Donald Trump. He can’t even unite his own party.

Biden promised to end American involvement in Afghanistan. He badly botched it.

Biden claims that high inflation is short-lived and will soon be over. If you believe that, I have a bridge I’d like to sell you.

Biden says that his proposed $1.75 trillion bill will be fully paid for. If you believe that, I have another bridge for sale.

Biden thinks that illegal immigration is not a problem, and Kamala Harris has it well in hand. Sorry, I’ve run out of bridges.

Biden promises openness and transparency, but he won’t take questions from the press. There is something wrong about how America chooses its leaders.

MICHAEL BURWEN

Petaluma

