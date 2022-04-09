Saturday’s Letters to the Editor

CalPERS overreacted

EDITOR: Wow, no one can accuse the California Public Employees Retirement System of being soft on crime (“CalPERS seeks pension payback from some retirees,” Sunday). Work a few hours over your allowed number and CalPERS wants to cancel your entire pension. Surely there is a penalty that is more appropriate to the “crime.”

CalPERS is clearly out of touch with the economic reality of the 2020s. At one time it may have been valid to think that jobs were scarce and we needed to pass them on to the next generation. Today, the reality is that jobs are plentiful, and it is workers that are scarce.

It is to our collective benefit that government workers are allowed to work as much as they want beyond retirement, even if they are collecting a pension.

BOB HESSE

Sonoma

Drill, frack and pipe oil

EDITOR: Energy Independence returns us to world No. 1 power status. This permits our dollar to remain as the finance base for world business and enhances freedom for all Western democracies.

We are in an enviable position — sitting on at least two centuries of oil resources. All that is needed is for President Joe Biden to restore Donald Trump’s policies associated with the Keystone pipeline, fracking and drilling on federal lands. This drives down inflation and gas prices at the pump.

When this is accomplished, the United States will have no need to purchase oil at $100-plus per barrel from Russia, Iran, OPEC or even Venezuela. Also, we’ll be in a position to export oil to our European allies who are now keeping Russia solvent by buying its oil.

It is now time for the president to inform the climate culture cult of John Kerry, Bernie Sanders, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and the squad and the progressive component of the Democratic Party that common sense will drive our foreign and domestic policies.

Thus, energy independence first with continued environmental improvements and protection of our borders.

ROBERT D. SHOPTAW

Fort Bragg

Predictable reaction

EDITOR: Rep. Mike Thompson’s response to the Sacramento mass shooting was predictable and sadly laughable (“Thompson: Congress ‘must act’ on guns,” Monday). Thompson is calling on Congress to pass a slew of “common sense” California-style gun control laws that already failed to stop this shooting. Really? Real-world common sense says let the Sacramento police determine what happened and the people responsible, then act on the facts instead of the usual knee-jerk reaction. We, the people of the 5th Congressional District, deserve better from our representative, especially in an election year.

PAUL STAGNOLI

Santa Rosa

Listening to transit needs

EDITOR: Blake Hooper, a Petaluma planning commissioner and Sonoma County Board of Supervisors District 2 candidate, was my top choice at Los Cien’s supervisorial debate (“Housing, equity key issues at debate,” April 2). For me the key moment came when Hooper cited incumbent David Rabbitt’s egregious community engagement problem.

Through his work as a state Senate legislative consultant, Hooper values communication tools such as newsletters, correspondence and local and regional unmet-needs town hall meetings.

Having served with Hooper on the Petaluma advisory committee, I know he shares my passion for a better local and regional transit system and will bring inclusiveness, diversity and equity through individual and community engagement for all transit riders by listening to and advocating for riders’ needs.

Low- and low-middle income workers who are experiencing the tough financial choice between the cost of automobile ownership and keys to their home will benefit from more direct and frequent communication with a supervisor willing to listen and act to bring affordable housing and transit needs in alignment. Please vote for Blake Hooper for District 2 county supervisor.

SHEILA BAKER

Petaluma

Voting for Wall

EDITOR: Mike Wall is my choice in Windsor’s special Town Council election. He is more than a one-issue candidate, as his opponent has suggested. Wall will vote no on the exclusive negotiating agreement for the civic center and defend our small town, family-friendly culture.

In addition, he stands for re-establishing a council subcommittee focused on economic development with a goal to bring additional revenue to town and establishing a pedestrian walkway that bridges east and west Windsor. He will stop accepting in-lieu fees from developers, and he is 100% in support of campaign finance limits.

Wall has been endorsed by Lois Fisher and Don Albini. Both have served many years in the planning of Windsor. He has my vote. Does he have yours?

MARY ANN BAINBRIDGE-KRAUSE

Windsor

