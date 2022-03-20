Sunday’s Letters to the Editor

Stick with standard time

EDITOR: Time is short. If you think the adoption of permanent daylight saving time is a good thing, think again (“Senate votes to stop time change,” Wednesday). The Senate voted for a permanent change to daylight saving time. Well and good. But was any thought given to the fact that, from November through February, children will be going to school each day before sunrise? In some locales, the sun will not make its appearance until roughly 8:30 in the morning. Imagine your kid waiting for a bus in the dark, or having to cross the street, starting a school day, all in darkness. It doesn’t make any sense.

How about parents having to change work schedules so they can drive their children to school to lessen the risk of harm? Or driving in night conditions on the way to work. How does that affect traffic safety?

I agree with getting rid of the hour switching, but let’s stay with the traditional standard time. In the long run, it’ll be safer. Tell your representative in Congress to vote against moving to permanent daylight saving time.

ANTHONY MORGAN

Cotati

U.S. bullied by Putin

EDITOR: Our powerful nuclear nation, instead of intimidating Russia, is being complicit in the Ukrainian genocide. Why isn’t Russia intimidated by our nuclear capabilities? It is only a matter of time before we’re inevitably drawn into war with Russia, and there will be no Ukrainian ally in that fight. We are defensive while Russia is offensive. We’re letting Vladimir Putin bully us. Shame.

B.J. CATES

Healdsburg

We’ve seen it before

EDITOR: Lest we forget, we have been here before — the 1973 oil embargo. For those of you who are too young to remember or are older and forgetful: Gas prices went through the roof; 55 mph became the national speed limit; people bought gas on odd- or even-numbered days based on their license plate number; and we waited in line at service stations, with limits on purchases and no topping off.

We made sacrifices. The one I remember most seems silly now. I was living in Belmont and was invited to a hot tub party in Marin County. I did not go because it was too far to drive, and I needed my gas to go to work. I have a hybrid now and I am retired. I do remember — it is not going to be easy. Hopefully, in 49 years you may have a story of your sacrifices. I understand it was a pretty wild party.

BETH SAWATZKY

Healdsburg

People are leaving

EDITOR: Jim Lobdell questions Sandy Metzger’s assertions that people have “fled” California, basically saying it is not true (“Unsupported assertions,” Letters,” March 11). Lobdell says California is losing population because of low birthrates, people dying of COVID-19 and immigration policies not allowing people to move here. He must be kidding. Does he not see the masses of people coming over our southern border every month?

Well, I can state quite confidently and factually that I personally know 35 families (some are two-person families, some as many as five-person families) who have left California, or will be leaving soon, for a better quality of life and several for political reasons. Eighteen of those family units have left for Idaho and 17 for other states. Do you really believe we lost a congressional seat because of low birthrates and COVID deaths?

DAWN BURNS

Santa Rosa

Expanding vital services

EDITOR: When Republicans call Democrats and their programs socialist, they perpetuate another big lie. No Democrat has proposed seizing private companies or creating government-owned businesses. In fact, their proposals would strengthen capitalism by making it more fair and humane.

Although the economy has grown, the benefits have not been shared equally, and income inequality has increased as low-income families suffered disproportionately. Recognizing this disparity, Democrats want to expand the safety net to protect the most vulnerable, paid for by taxes on the superrich and corporations.

Since Medicare and the Affordable Care Act purchase equipment and services from American corporations and practitioners, an expansion of these programs will increase spending in the private sector and protect more Americans.

The infrastructure bill will spend billions on equipment and services from American companies, creating good jobs, improving the economy and making America more competitive.

Extending the child tax credit, raising the minimum wage, reducing student debt and supporting clean energy will reduce poverty, improve college access, create good jobs and address the climate crisis.

Since nurses, doctors, teachers, mail carriers and essential workers got us through the past three years, it is a no-brainer to expand and improve vital public services.

TONY WHITE

Santa Rosa

Make transit free

EDITOR: The proposed state tax rebate — $400 to each taxpaying citizen in the state to ease the pain of gas costs — is a great expense that won’t solve the problem. If prices are high next year, will we repeat the rebate? There’s no need to empty our coffers to offset the high cost of gasoline. A better solution would be to make public transportation free. No passes or tickets required. Just hop aboard a bus or train and read the news on the way to work. This would require no initial investment, as the buses and trains already exist. Frequency and expanded routes could be added as quickly as ridership increases. It would simplify our lives, get some cars off the street, and the air we breathe would be better for it.

JOSEPHINE MEYERS

Santa Rosa

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.