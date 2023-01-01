The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and don’t necessarily reflect The Press Democrat editorial board’s perspective. The opinion and news sections operate separately and independently of one another.

Happy New Year.

With the new year beginning on a Sunday, some holiday traditions are on hold. We hope you aren’t in despair over waiting a day for the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl, but we won’t make you wait for The Press Democrat editorial department’s nearly annual Quiz for News Junkies.

You know the rules — no texting, no twerking, no wagering (online or otherwise) on the sports questions.

Jim Sweeney

There is no time limit, but you probably want to finish before the ReliaQuest Bowl kicks off Monday morning. If you get half the questions right, you’re a certified news junkie. If you get them all, you might consider getting outside more often. So, go ahead, test your memory of yesteryear’s news.

1. In March, a Russian lawmaker demanded the return of a Sonoma County landmark. Name it.

2. On June 13, Santa Rosa set a new local record for the highest average gasoline price. Within a dollar, what was the price per gallon for unleaded regular?

3.Name the Bay Area athlete known as “Mr. Irrelevant.” For extra credit, explain the nickname.

4. Cloverdale Mayor Todd Lands made headlines for what?

A.Banning fireworks.

B.Guest hosting “Fox and Friends.”

C.Getting ejected from a high school basketball game for threatening a referee.

D.Perfect attendance at City Council meetings.

Natalie Rogers made news in 2022. Why?

5. What barrier did Natalie Rogers break in 2022?

6. Edie Ceccarelli of Willits stands alone among California’s nearly 40 million residents. What sets her apart?

7. What did Sonoma County cities do in the name of climate change (choose all that apply):

A.Ban drive-thru windows.

B.Buy a Tesla police car.

C.Ban new gas stations.

D.Bar publicly funded air travel for elected officials.

8. Name a Sonoma County sports tradition that returned after a four-year hiatus in 2022 and a popular family event that was canceled for the third year in a row.

The cast of the ABC-TV drama “Promised Land.” (NINO MUNOZ / ABC)

9. True or false, Sonoma Valley provided the scenic backdrop for “Promised Land,” an ABC-TV drama about a Latino family vying for wealth and power in the wine industry.

10. A sheriff’s report from Hopland had people buzzing an unusual crime. What was stolen?

Why did Sonoma County supervisors get called out by the district attorney? (CHAD SURMICK / The Press Democrat)

11. An investigation by the district attorney’s office concluded that the Board of Supervisors held two illegal closed-door meetings to discuss what?

A. Homeless camps on the Joe Rodota Trail.

B. Their district boundaries.

C. Their salaries.

D. Moving their offices to the old Sears store in downtown Santa Rosa.

12. Name the iconic Sonoma County treat that went off the market in 2022?

13. What longtime denizen of the Montgomery Village shopping center got an eviction notice?

14. True or false, a Southern California couple was arrested for cat-napping after taking a pet from a Sonoma Valley vacation rental.

What agency defied Ronald Reagan’s quip that government bureaus are “the nearest thing to eternal life we’ll see on this earth.” (MARK REINSTEIN/ Shutterstock)

15. Ronald Reagan once said, “A government bureau is the nearest thing to eternal life we’ll ever see on this earth.” Name the public agency that defied his observation in 2022.

16. When Dick Wilhelm, a Friends of the Library volunteer, picked the lock on a donated safe disguised as a book titled “For the Love of Coffee,” what did he find?

A. Coffee grounds.

B. 500 shares of Starbucks stock.

C. $1,000 cash.

D. Tea leaves.

District Attorney Jill Ravitch is stepping down. Who is her successor? (CHRISOPHER CHUNG / The Press Democrat, 2011)

17. Name Sonoma County’s new district attorney.

18. Santa Rosa’s Brett Stein says he owns the world’s private largest collection of:

A. Star Wars memorabilia.

B. Watergate-related autographs.

C. Jack London’s hats.

D. Santa Rosa parking tickets.

Mikey Mosiurchak dumps ice and water on his head during a September heat wave. Was there a new record high temperature in Santa Rosa? (KENT PORTER / The Press Democrat) 2022

19. True of false, Santa Rosa had its hottest day ever on Sept. 7, with a high temperature of 115 degrees.

20. In numerology, the “angel number” 369 is associated with abundance, creativity and joy. What more prosaic significance does it have for Sonoma County?

21. Nicole Aunapu Mann, a native of Petaluma, made history this year:

A. As the first American Olympic gold medalist in biathlon.

B. By driving across her hometown without hitting a single pothole.

C. As the first Native American woman in space.

D. As the first person banned from Twitter by Elon Musk.