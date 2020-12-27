Sweeney: News Quiz 2020

Some holiday staples are hold this year — why couldn’t it be fruitcake or the Cheez-It Bowl? But some traditions aren’t so easily upended. So get ready for the 25th mostly annual edition of The Press Democrat Editorial Department’s Quiz for News Junkies.

You know the rules — No tweeting, no TikTok and no soliciting help from the Texas attorney general. So sharpen your No. 2 pencil, keep a safe social distance from more constructive activities, and see what you remember about a year most of us are ready to forget.

1. Who is Brett Crozier, and why did he make headlines?

2. Which of the following were allowed to remain open during the coronavirus shutdown?

A. Casinos

B. Laundromats

C. Gun stores

D. Marijuana dispensaries

E. All of the above

F. None of the above

3. Jesse Ventura, the one-time professional wrestler and governor of Minnesota, was a write-in candidate for president. Within five votes, how many did Ventura get in Sonoma County?

4. Jan. 17 was the 100th anniversary of an unpopular program. What was it?

5. Aug. 19 marked the centennial of something much more popular. Name it.

6. Assemblyman Marc Levine introduced legislation requiring all Californians to:

A. Drive electric cars

B. Take weekly COVID tests

C. Vote

D. Eat their vegetables

E. Recycle beverage containers

7. What special treat did guests at Jordan Winery’s Super Bowl party receive?

A. Footballs signed by Joe Montana

B. A magnum of Cabernet

C. Cameo roles in a John Jordan music video

D. A helicopter flyby arranged by Sheriff Mark Essick.

E. A halftime performance by Mickey Hart of the Grateful Dead

8. Why was Sonoma County Supervisor Lynda Hopkins unhappy about Super Bowl LIV?

A. The 49ers blew a 10-point lead and lost the game

B. The TV commercials didn’t live up to the pregame hype

C. The halftime show was inappropriate for children

D. The NFL ignored coronavirus protocols

E. James Gore got better seats

9. True or false, as a percentage of voter registration, Sonoma County had California’s largest turnout in the November election.

10. What barrier did Alyssa Nakken break in 2020?

11. In 2020, the city of Santa Rosa opened — and later closed — its first-ever sanctioned homeless camp. Where was it?

A. Finley Park

B. Old Courthouse Square

C. The Carrillo Adobe

D. Joe Rodota Trail

E. A Place to Play

12. Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren finished first, second and third in the Democratic presidential primary in Sonoma County. Who was fourth?

13. An iconic Sonoma County agriculture product ended a 57-year run in 2020. Can you name it?

14. True or false, the rock bank Metallica performed at Gundlach Bundschu Winery despite the coronavirus pandemic?

15. Minna Stess, 14, of Petaluma is a candidate to make the 2021 U.S. Olympic team in what sport:

A. Skateboarding

B. Surfing

C. Karate

D. Gymnastics

E. Softball

16. Of the Glass, Meyer and Walbridge fires, which was the largest? And within 5,000 acres, how much did it burn?

17. Name the Casa Grande High School graduate who was selected first in the major league baseball draft.

18. I served 24 years on a local city council before losing my seat in the November election. Who am I?

19. Sonoma County chose a novel approach to keeping homeless people from setting up a new camp on the Joe Rodota Trail. What was it?

A. Releasing skunks

B. Playing classical music

C. Closing the trail to the public

D. Posting security patrols

E. Levying a lodging tax on tents

20. On the last weekend in May, two Sonoma County leaders vowed to defy public health orders relating to the coronavirus. Name them.

21. Sonoma County’s oldest living World War II veteran turned 105 in August. Who is he? (Hint: Santa Rosa Junior College’s first three-story building was named in his honor.)