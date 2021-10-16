The Last Word: This week’s top picks

“The only time we talk anymore is when the internet is down. So do you want to go reboot it or should I?”

ANITA CARRILLO, Santa Rosa

“Mine’s from Tom Selleck about a reverse mortgage. Yours?”

JACK BAUMAN, Windsor

“It seems to be Medicare Advantage season again. We’re not answering the phone until 2022.”

GEORGE REED, Santa Rosa

“Are you having any luck understanding the instructions on how to get out of these new chairs?”

KEVIN CONWAY, Santa Rosa

“You’re sitting next to me, why are you texting me?”

MINERVA HADDAD, Santa Rosa

“I thought you said we should ‘renew’ not ‘review’ our marriage vows.”

JIM FAHY, Santa Rosa