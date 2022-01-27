Thursday’s Letters to the Editor

Alternative health order

EDITOR: Dr. Sundari Mase’s order advising all Sonoma County residents to stay home for 30 days fails to address the real problem. All residents are not the problem; unvaccinated residents are the problem. Here is the order Mase, the county’s public health officer, should have issued:

— All unvaccinated residents are required to stay home for 30 days. You can leave to get your vaccination.

— All persons entering a hospital must be vaccinated. If unvaccinated, you cannot enter.

— If you are unvaccinated and you need care, you can seek care at the big white tent in the parking lot. Here is what is available: free vaccinations, a complimentary bottle of aspirin, a bottle of water and computers where you can Google “self-care for COVID.” Oxygen masks will be available on a first come, first served basis.

People have the freedom to remain unvaccinated. But as we are so often reminded yet seem to have forgotten, freedom is not free.

BOB HESSE

Sonoma

Biden’s news conference

EDITOR: Watching President Joe Biden’s Jan. 20 news conference, my already negative opinion of him was reinforced by the blame-everyone-else style he has perfected during his 50 years in Washington. He absolutely must be swampiest of all swamp creatures.

His pathetic attempts to justify his surrender to the Taliban, in which Americans were abandoned and billions of dollars of weapons were left behind; millions of illegal crossings at the border, including drugs and human trafficking; and the worst inflation in 40 years, thanks in part to his policies, are disgraceful.

And, of course, the reason he supposedly was elected: “I will shut down the virus, not the economy.”

Anybody notice how our enemies abroad are testing this guy? They recognize the weakness. He claims that those who disagree with his latest proposals, Build Back Better, which he actually claims will help ease inflation, and his voting rights bill, are either dumb, racist or both. Pitiful. Most people believe one should have a valid ID to vote.

This dude is not only inept, incompetent and insulting, he has no core beliefs, doing whatever is politically expedient for him and his family.

T.K. McDONALD

Santa Rosa

In support of students

EDITOR: I support the students protesting the name change of West County High School (“Indecision fuels second walkout,” Jan. 15). As a parent and former teacher, I know nothing angers and upsets kids more than being victims of perceived injustice. The merger of Analy and El Molino high schools was going very well — students and teachers supporting each other and going forward with the new name — before the school board pulled the rug out from under them.

So, cheers to the students, who are acting like adults, and jeers to the adults, who are not — including the four members of the school board who caved to the apparent bullying of the Analy Alumni Association. Let’s hope two members of the board will find a backbone and change their votes to support justice for the kids.

KAY GORDY

Sebastopol

Muddying the waters

EDITOR: I am disappointed that Kevin Burke, a candidate for sheriff, felt it necessary to change his party affiliation and actively seek out the endorsement of the Sonoma County Democratic Party to boost his election chances (“Democrats endorse Burke for sheriff,” Jan. 19).

In these complicated and divisive times, we do not need to further muddy the waters with partisan politics — even the hint of it through this endorsement. Will Burke, a retired police chief also seek the approval of the Republican Party? If not, why not?

Perhaps I am naïve, but this type of endorsement will not improve law enforcement, nor public confidence in the Sheriff’s Office, nor Burke’s candidacy. Public safety is an essential county service, not something to be defined by polling, political consultants and correct messaging.

We can do better than let either party define our needs as a community. I fear we are echoing our national sickness.

MARY SHEA

Sonoma

Windsor says no to dogs

EDITOR: After four years of letters, lobbying by dog owners, studies and hearings, a committee of mostly non-dog-owners appointed by the town of Windsor decided to reject a grassy, irrigated off-leash dog park by not taking a vote on the matter.

This proposal died after Windsor’s park department admitted it didn’t want to spend $50,000 to fence part of the Wilson Ranch 10-acre soccer field.

Windsor, it was discovered, has more park acreage than San Francisco in Golden Gate Park, but no grassy fields dedicated for canine off-leash play.

A town that features such oddities as backward parking, questionable roundabout art and two downtowns divided by Highway 101 failed dog-owning residents by forcing them to drive to other towns to toss balls and Frisbees for their pets. Yet Windsor has one 800-acre park for equestrians who don’t pick up after their horses or put diapers on their steeds while riding on messy Shiloh Park trails.

“We understand that the proposal will be welcomed by retirees who are free weekdays who pick up after their pets.” said one committee member, but not one committee member would move the idea to a vote. By not voting, they force dog owners to drive to other towns for pet recreation. Sad.

DAVE HEVENTHAL

Windsor

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.