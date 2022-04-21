Thursday’s Letters to the Editor

Still at risk

EDITOR: Vaccines are not protecting millions of people with weakened immune systems. People who are immunocompromised are 800 times more likely to die from COVID than other Americans. Even after four vaccinations, most of these individuals face the risk of severe illness and death.

As the public is led to believe the pandemic is likely to become an endemic, there is no medical evidence that this is so. Public health experts’ advice is being dismissed by Democratic and Republican leaders to protect elected politicians’ futures and to promote anti-vaccine candidates respectively.

Political decisions are being implemented to protect the economy rather than people’s health. The continued use of masks and immunizations are the only defense for the immunocompromised.

If you care about the economy and your neighbors, please reduce your consumerism, get vaccinated and continue to wear a mask in public.

WILLIAM CAMPAGNA

Cotati

Make way for tiny homes

EDITOR: I am a senior citizen concerned for my survival for the next couple decades. I get small Social Security payments, and the only thing that allows me to pay rent is savings, which of course are diminishing. If I had a tiny home, I would have the security of owning my own roof, at least.

Tiny homes are resource efficient and offer low impact on land and habitat. I have lived rurally in Sonoma County for 50 years, able to grow my own food. I would like to share a rural property with someone, but landowners are hesitant to invite a tiny home onto their land. Homes on wheels are now illegal; septic systems are sometimes insufficient to include another resident and expensive to upgrade.

I ask county supervisors to legalize homes on wheels and allow composting toilets (“County to consider loosening home rules,” April 13). I’d also like to see a tax break for landowners who provide this affordable aid to one or more homeless residents. It could be a partial solution to homelessness.

ANNE GREENFIELD

Sebastopol

Picking on Feinstein

EDITOR: Sen. Dianne Feinstein has been getting a bad rap because of her age, but it’s hypocritical for male senators of the same age to get a pass. Who cares if she has a few wrinkles or stammers sometimes? She is bright and has spent a lifetime serving the citizens of California. Personally, I’m glad she’s still at it. The Senate is full of octogenarian white men who doze off and act confused. One of them is a resident of the White House right now, and he’s “only” in his 70s. I wish everyone would quit picking on her.

DOUGLAS ROBERTSON

Santa Rosa

Yes, blame the NRA

EDITOR: Anthony Morgan opines that the National Rifle Association is unjustly accused of responsibility for mass shootings in this country (“Don’t blame the NRA,” Letters, April 13). Morgan further alleges that a recently published cartoon was “pandering to the anti-gun crowd.” Morgan does present some valid information, but he misses the point made that suggests the NRA does bear at least some responsibility for the epidemic of mass shootings.

I have no issue with law-abiding gun owners. What I do object to is the NRA’s total opposition to any legislation intended to keep weapons capable of firing multiple rounds in seconds out of the hands of civilians. This includes the individuals Morgan identifies, whose use of these weapons against civilians and law enforcement officers results in mass casualties.

Also, the NRA opposes proposed legislation relating to the epidemic of ghost guns, which have no traceable characteristics and can be purchased through the mail by anyone. Sensible gun laws that eliminate the public’s possession of weapons of war and ghost guns would not eliminate all mass shootings, but I believe they would lessen the carnage that currently exists.

PETER W. HOGAN

Santa Rosa

Nice guys don’t win

EDITOR: Two of my grandparents immigrated to the U.S. from Ukraine in the 1890s; one to escape the czar’s army, the other to escape pogroms. I’ve never felt any affinity toward Ukraine — until now, in my ninth decade. All of a sudden, I am proud of my Ukrainian heritage. Never have I seen an entire country display such bravery every minute of every day.

I am not, however, proud of my country and its NATO allies. They are not doing enough to help Ukraine win the war and to protect its civilians. Ukraine needs planes and missiles that can attack air, surface and naval targets from a long distance.

As this war is unfolding, we are learning that its coming was known by our intelligence agencies long before Russia launched its unprovoked attack. Yet the U.S. and its allies did nothing to prevent it. The sanctions are too little, too late. In any event, Vladimir Putin could not care less about sanctions.

I lived through the Jimmy Carter era, a sad chapter in U.S. history. Joe Biden appears to be following the Carter model. I have news for the president: Nice guys don’t win.

MICHAEL BURWEN

Petaluma

